YFLO to Celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 at ITC Kohenur

Hyderabad, June 20: Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), the women’s wing of FICCI FLO Hyderabad, will celebrate International Yoga Day on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 7:00 AM at ITC Kohenur, Madhapur, bringing together members and wellness enthusiasts for a rejuvenating morning dedicated to health, mindfulness, and holistic well-being.

The event will feature a guided sunrise yoga session, wellness conversations, and mindful experiences designed to inspire participants to embrace a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in the city, Ms. Khushboo Daga, Chairperson, YFLO Hyderabad, said that International Yoga Day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being, and inner harmony in today’s fast-paced world. “Yoga is not merely a form of exercise; it is a way of life that nurtures the body, mind, and spirit. Through this celebration, we aim to encourage women to prioritize their well-being, embrace mindful living, and experience the transformative power of yoga. At YFLO, we believe that empowered women build empowered communities, and wellness is an integral part of that journey,” she said.

Khushboo Daga added that the programme has been thoughtfully curated to offer participants an opportunity to reconnect with themselves amidst the demands of everyday life. “The event combines movement, mindfulness, conscious nourishment, and meaningful conversations, creating a holistic wellness experience,” she noted.

YFLO members are expected to participate in large numbers and celebrate the global movement promoting health, peace, and well-being through yoga.