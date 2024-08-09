Your teeth may look healthy but it’s not – 10 aspects to this

By Dr. Karishma Jaradi – Head Dental Surgeon, Dentzz Dental

First impressions can be deceiving. Even healthy teeth may have hidden defects that can cause major problems. Cavities and gum disease grow slowly, making early identification difficult. So, knowing dental warning signals is vital even if your teeth appear healthy. We address 10 aspects.

Enamel decay: Enamel decay, also known as dental caries or tooth decay, is a common dental condition in which the hard outer layer of the tooth, called enamel, is broken down by acid-producing bacteria. But cavities between teeth or in deep grooves on back teeth are hard to see. Back teeth chewing surfaces and gumlines also often have them. Cavities that sometimes occur between teeth, making are difficult to see in the mirror. Fluoride toothpaste after meals and before night can prevent cavities.

Gingivitis: Periodontal disease, or gum disease, is a common dental disorder that affects the gums and supporting tissues. Plaque and bacteria on teeth irritate and inflame gums. Gum disease can cause bone deterioration, tooth loss, and gum recession. Gum-related issues can be hard to detect because the gums may look healthy. Good oral hygiene and dental check-ups prevent and diagnose gum disease.

Chipped teeth: Teeth are incredibly strong and durable, but they can still develop cracks and fractures due to a variety of factors, such as trauma, biting on hard objects, or even just normal wear and tear over time. These hairline cracks may be invisible to the naked eye, but they can weaken the tooth and make it more susceptible to further damage, such as chipping or breaking. Even minor cracks can let bacteria into the tooth, causing decay or infection and pain. Depending on its severity, dentists can diagnose and treat it.

Dentin hypersensitivity: This disorder, known as sensitive teeth, causes intense pain or discomfort in one or more teeth in response to hot or cold temperatures, sweet or sour meals, or brushing or flossing pressure. This is caused by worn enamel exposing the dentin (thick bone tissue), causing pain. Dentin’s nerve terminal tubes are activated by external stimuli. Teeth decay, gum disease, grinding, aggressive brushing, or acidic foods and drinks can cause this.

Grinding teeth: Teeth grinding, is a common dental condition that involves clenching and grinding the teeth unconsciously, usually during sleep. It can go unnoticed but cause a range of symptoms, including headaches, jaw pain, tooth sensitivity, and worn-down teeth. Stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders can contribute to teeth grinding. Treatment may include mouthguards or relaxation techniques.

Tooth abscess: A tooth abscess won’t be visible but is a painful dental condition caused by a bacterial infection in the tooth or surrounding tissues. Symptoms may include severe toothache, swelling, fever, and difficulty swallowing. Treatment may involve draining the abscess, antibiotics, and in severe cases, root canal therapy or tooth extraction.

Whitish-coated tongue: A white tongue coating may not indicate ill teeth, but it may indicate poor oral hygiene, which might cause dental issues. Bacteria, dead cells, and food debris can cause the tongue’s white coating and tooth decay, and gum disease. To avoid dental issues and preserve good oral health, one must brush twice a day, floss daily, and visit the dentist periodically.

Molar impaction: Wisdom teeth that are impacted or partially erupted can cause pain, swelling, and infection. They may not be visible but can cause significant problems if left untreated. Many oral health issues, including harm to neighbouring teeth, can be brought on by impacted wisdom teeth. They might also be a factor in jaw cysts or tumours.

Foul breath: Bad breath, or halitosis, can be caused by poor oral hygiene and unhealthy teeth. Bacteria in the mouth break down food particles, causing a foul odour. An underlying condition of gum disease, tooth decay, and dry mouth can also contribute to bad breath.

Sticking food particles: Food often becomes stuck between the back teeth, or a popcorn kernel may have gotten into a fissure. Food trapping between teeth in certain scenarios is a common occurrence. However, food becoming stuck in the same spot may indicate a cavity. Cavities trap food between teeth, which breeds germs and exacerbates the cavity. A coating of carbohydrates and starches from poor tooth brushing causes cavities. This plaque erodes tooth enamel, leaving cracks and gaps between teeth.