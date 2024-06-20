Fenabel Unveils Two Exquisite Collections, Bringing Elegance and Allure to Outdoor Spaces for the New Season

Fenabel is pleased to unveil its latest offerings for the outdoor season. Two exquisite collections designed to bring elegance and allure to outdoor spaces.

About Fenabel

Fenabel, a leading name in the furniture industry, is celebrated for its dedication to quality craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability. Based in Portugal, Fenabel specializes in creating superior seating solutions that combine contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship.

The Palmar Collection

Designed by renowned Spanish designer Santiago Sevillano, the Palmar Collection draws inspiration from the organic dynamics of seafaring vessels and the graceful lines of sails. This collection seamlessly merges classic elegance with modern aesthetics, making it an ideal choice for enhancing any outdoor setting. The Palmar Collection promises to transform outdoor areas into inviting havens of relaxation and beauty.

The Pitágora Collection

Crafted by the innovative duo CarlesiTonelli, the Pitágora Collection stands out with its graphic design and precise geometric influences, reminiscent of perfectly crafted theorems. Featuring soft lines tailored for outdoor comfort, this collection includes stylish chairs, a versatile coffee table, and a pouf. This collection effortlessly combines elegance with functionality, creating a harmonious and elegant outdoor environment.

Unmatched Quality with Iroko Wood

Both the Palmar and Pitágora collections are intended to be developed in noble iroko wood, raising outdoor design to new levels of refinement and versatility.

Why Iroko Wood?

Originally from tropical Africa, iroko wood is prized for its exceptional durability and strength. Its uniform texture and interlocked grain provide a distinctive look, while its natural resistance to weathering and decay makes it perfect for outdoor use. The innate strength and stability of iroko wood ensures that it maintains its integrity even in difficult conditions, without the need for additional chemical treatments, highlighting its sustainability and environmental benefits.

Fenabel’s outdoor collections promise to add a touch of sleek luxury to outdoor spaces, combining the timeless beauty of iroko wood with impeccable design and durability. Explore the Palmar and Pitágora collections to discover outdoor furniture that combines sophistication with enduring appeal.