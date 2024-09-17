Sampada: India’s First Laminate Collection Inspired by Indian Art, Culture, and Heritage

Merino’s Sampada collection is not just another range of surface solutions—it is a unique homage to India’s rich art, culture, and heritage. Merino once again leads the way with another industry-first, consistently introducing innovative concepts to the market. The Sampada collection, a true ode to Indian art and tradition, masterfully combines modern sophistication with the timeless allure of traditional craftsmanship. With its unique designs, Merino continues to set new benchmarks in creativity and elegance, offering a collection unlike anything the industry has seen before.

A Journey through India’s Cultural Landscape

India, one of the world’s oldest civilizations, offers a wealth of art and craft, steeped in history and tradition. The Sampada collection by Merino is an ambitious endeavour to celebrate and preserve this cultural diversity. Every design in this collection is a narrative woven into patterns, inviting those who take pride in their connection to Indian heritage to adorn their spaces with these rich stories. This collection isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about cherishing and showcasing the intricate craftsmanship that defines the Indian landscape.

The Regal Range: Echoes of Royal Grandeur

The Regal range within the Sampada collection transports you to the majestic palaces of royal India, capturing stories of timeless grace and classical splendour. Each pattern unfolds like the pages of history, echoing the grandeur of noble courts and palace walls. The designs in this range are more than mere decoration—they are a gateway to transforming interiors into havens of historical affluence and beauty.

Key designs include:

Gajamudra: Evokes the grace and majesty of the royal elephant, available in an extreme matte finish.

Vasantha: Celebrates the opulent gardens and natural beauty of royal palaces, presented in an extreme matte finish.

Sanskriti: Pays tribute to the cultural motifs unique to royal Indian palaces, available in multiple colour variations, all in extreme matte.

Chikan Kari: The Art of North Indian Embroidery

The Chikan Kari range pays homage to one of North India’s most exquisite hand embroidery techniques. Known for its serene and intricate artistry, Chikan Kari is reimagined in this collection to bring warmth and elegance into any living space. Each design captures the delicate beauty of this art form, offering a sense of calm and sophistication.

Notable designs include:

Alankrit: An ornamental jewel that adorns fabrics, offered in a linen finish.

Karnika: A tribute to traditional Indian earrings, adding beauty and sophistication, available in a linen finish.

Jharokha: Reflects the arches of traditional grand havelis, available in a linen finish.

Ikkat: Tradition Meets Modernity

The Ikkat range celebrates the timeless weaving technique known for its bold patterns and vibrant colours. Sampada reinterprets this traditional art form, merging it with contemporary design to create patterns that are both striking and rooted in cultural heritage.

Key designs include:

Jhoomar: Radiates the charm and elegance of the Ikkat pattern, available in a linen finish.

Sutra: Celebrates the thread work intrinsic to Ikkat, offered in a linen finish.

Taranga: Signifies the fluidity and elegance of ocean waves, with undulating patterns in a linen finish.

Tarang Pushp: Blends the delicate beauty of blooming flowers with the grace of ocean waves, creating a harmonious pattern in a linen finish.

Sampada: A Tribute to India’s Cultural Wealth

Sampada by Merino is not just a collection—it is a celebration of India’s artistic legacy. Every design is crafted with reverence, offering a connection to the cultural heritage of India. Whether you wish to bring historical grandeur into your home, the elegance of Chikan Kari, or the vibrant patterns of Ikkat, Sampada has something unique to offer.

Merino, the only brand to bring such culturally enriched designs to the market, reaffirms its commitment to preserving and celebrating India’s rich artistic traditions. This collection is for those who value modern elegance and take pride in the timeless beauty of India’s cultural legacy.