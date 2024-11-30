Tips for First-Time Homebuyers: How Festivities Influence the High-End Luxury Home Market

By Robin Pahuja, Co – Founder & Director, ElitePro Infra

In India, festivals are the perfect time to make new investments, whether it’s in a SIP, jewellery, or even your dream home! Buying a high – end luxurious home is a dream for many, due to their aesthetic excellence, architecture, and urban features. These homes provide a distinct living experience, which may attract several first – time homebuyers. With builders offering tempting deals and discounts, it is easy to get swept up in the excitement. However, as a savvy investor, one must stay vigil from frauds and inflated property prices that can come your way during house hunting.

If you’re stepping into the luxury real estate market for the first time, it is important to keep some points in mind. Smart budgeting, choosing the right location, doing thorough background checks, and finding the best deals are some of the factors that fall into the list of successful festive – approved home buying.

Here’s your detailed guide into the points to keep in mind as a first – time home buyer, while navigating the luxury home market during festivals:

Should have sufficient savings for budgeting: Apart from the initial investments in a luxury project, a first – time home buyer may face multiple external expenses, which requires proper budgeting and financial planning. Buyers must have sufficient savings to cover these expenses. Down payment is one such expense that homebuyers should consider. Buyers may also face additional expenses even after purchasing a home, some of which include stamp duty and registration charges, maintenance charges, amenities charges among others. Homebuyers must also look into various government programmes and tax breaks. One may tap into the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna scheme, as well as tax concessions provided under the Section 80 C.

Choosing the apt location: Even if a luxury project offers the best architecture and living conditions, selecting the right location is a cornerstone of house hunting. A home buyer must have some basic checkpoints while selecting a location, including the presence of quality healthcare centres, distance from one’s workplace, airport, railway station etc. One must also consider checking the air quality and level of pollution in the area. As a buyer, it is important to always consider the future scope of development and infrastructure projects in the area.

Background check on the builder: A thorough background check on the builder includes checking the builder’s reputation and track record. This will provide assurance on the quality and reliability of your future home. Homebuyers must enquire about the builder’s complete projects and quality of work. They must also check if the builder is part of any association, some of which include “Builders’ Association of India” (BAI) and “Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India” (CREDAI). Homebuyers should ask for the rule or terms and conditions in case an ongoing residential project gets delayed or cancelled. As a result, one must seek an agreement copy before going forward to pay the booking amount.

Navigating through deals and discounts: During festivities like Diwali and Gudi Pawri, builders may suggest various deals and discounts. It is important to navigate through these deals efficiently and select which one is right for you. One of such festive deals is the EMI subvention scheme. Here, the home buyer only pays for booking, and then is EMI – free till possession. Many builders and developers may also provide complimentary gifts like gold items, electronic gadgets, and vouchers among others. It is also important to stay cautious about several deals and discounts, since some builders may inflate the home prices before providing discounts.

Read project details on RERA website: The Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) was enforced in India by the government in order to safeguard the real estate’s investor interest. It brings the activities of buyers and sellers under one standardised regulation. As a homebuyer, it’s important to stay alert about the home you’re buying. On the RERA website, one must check the project plan, along with its architect, contractor, and their past projects.

Next, check the possession date on the RERA website. At times, the date the builder provides you might differ from the RERA date, since builders often add extra time. Finally, find out how much interest the builder is paying on their loans for the project. If the interest rate is 16% per year, it’s a sign that going ahead with the builder might be a risky choice.

Conclusion:

Buying a high – end, luxury home calls for both financial and emotional investment. If you’re looking to purchase your first luxury home during an auspicious festival, it is necessary to keep in mind several factors. The festive seasons are flooded with new housing projects, offers, and schemes, which one must thoroughly navigate through with proper research, knowledge, and patience. It may take time to search for the appropriate project, keeping in consideration these several factors. However, the right real estate investment is considered a safe haven that may offer substantial returns.