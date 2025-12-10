Aero Energy Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Chilean Gold Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2025) – Aero Energy Limited (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) (“Aero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated December 9, 2025 to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of RIO Explorations SpA (the “RIO Shares”) (which directly holds the Dorado and Cordillera gold projects in Chile’s Atacama Region) to Batik Resources Ltd. (“Batik”). Total consideration for the transaction is $3,600,000, payable as follows:

$700,000 in cash payable on closing (expected to occur on or about December 17, 2025) less customary Chilean withholding taxes which are expected to be recoverable; and

$2,900,000 in common shares of Batik, to be issued upon listing of Batik’s common shares on a recognized stock exchange (the “Public Listing”) at a price equal to the listing price or concurrent financing price.

Batik is required to complete the Public Listing by no later than October 31, 2026 (the “Listing Deadline”). If Batik fails to achieve the Public Listing by the Listing Deadline, Aero retains the right to require Batik to transfer, assign and convey the RIO Shares back to Aero at no cost.

Share Consolidation

In addition, the Company intends to proceed with a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for ten pre-consolidation common shares (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation remains subject to Exchange approval. The effective date and further details of the Consolidation will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

Corporate Update

On December 9, 2025, the Company issued 295,750 warrants to an eligible arm’s length finder in connection with its November 14, 2024, non-brokered private placement (“Finders Warrants”). The Finders Warrants are exercisable at $0.11 until November 14, 2026.

About Aero Energy

Aero Energy Limited, following its successful merger with Kraken Energy Corp., has established a robust portfolio of uranium assets in North America. The company controls a district-scale 250,000-acre land package in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, including its Sun Dog, Strike, and Murmac projects, which collectively host over 50 shallow drill-ready targets across 125 km of target horizon in the emerging Athabasca Basin. These projects are guided by an award-winning technical team with a proven track record, responsible for major discoveries such as Gryphon, Arrow, and Triple-R. Additionally, Aero Energy’s portfolio includes Kraken’s 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, Nevada’s largest past-producing uranium mine, and the Huber Hills property, spanning 1,044 ha in Nevada and encompassing the historic Race Track open pit mine. This strategic merger combines Aero’s extensive Canadian exploration assets with Kraken’s high-grade U.S. properties, positioning Aero Energy to unlock significant high-grade, unconformity-style uranium mineralization and capitalize on the growing global demand for uranium. For more information about Aero, please visit aeroenergy.ca.

