Answir Inc. Launches Version 2.0 of its AI Investor Relations Platform

Major platform upgrade introduces enhanced performance, analytics, and scalable infrastructure to support next phase of growth

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2026) – Answir Inc. (“Answir”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company focused on investor relations (“IR”), today announced the official launch of Version 2.0 of the Answir platform, its flagship IR solution.

Version 2.0 represents a significant evolution of the platform following months of development, testing, and feedback from early users and industry participants. The upgraded platform introduces new features, enhanced system behaviours, and meaningful performance optimizations designed to make Answir faster, more intuitive, and more scalable for public and private companies.

From a technical perspective, Answir Version 2.0 incorporates major improvements to support continued product development and commercialization. These include enhanced core systems built using Golang to improve speed and performance, upgraded parsing capabilities powered by LlamaIndex to better structure and retrieve disclosure data, and a scalable cloud infrastructure deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support growing usage and enterprise adoption.

In addition to these foundational upgrades, Version 2.0 expands the platform’s analytical capabilities. Companies using Answir can now access deeper insights into stakeholder engagement, including improved tracking of user interactions, question trends, and behavioural patterns. These analytics are designed to help investor relations teams and corporate management better understand how investors, analysts, and other stakeholders interact with company disclosures and where additional clarity or engagement may be required.

“Version 2.0 is a major milestone for Answir,” said Nick Kuzyk, MBA, Founder of Answir Inc. “We have taken what we learned from early users and significantly enhanced both the performance and intelligence of the platform. These improvements position Answir to scale alongside our customers while continuing to deliver fast, accurate, and compliant responses to investor prompts and inquiries.”

Answir continues to operate within a ring-fenced knowledge base of verified company disclosures and integrated market data, ensuring that responses remain grounded in approved information sources. This approach enables companies to maintain control over their public narrative while reducing the risk associated with third-party AI tools that may rely on unverified or speculative data.

The launch of Version 2.0 marks the next phase in Answir’s product roadmap as the platform continues to expand its capabilities across analytics, stakeholder engagement, and enterprise readiness.

Companies and interested stakeholders can learn more or book a demo at www.answir.ai.

About Answir

Answir is an AI-powered investor relations (“IR”) platform developed by Answir Inc., a subsidiary of Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc., and designed to help public and private companies better engage with and understand their investors and other stakeholders. Embedded directly on a company’s website, Answir enables users to ask natural-language questions and receive instant responses drawn exclusively from a company’s verified disclosures and integrated stock data feeds, including regulatory filings, press releases, investor presentations, and other authorized materials.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that rely on broad internet data, Answir operates within a ring-fenced knowledge base of authorized company information, helping organizations maintain compliance and avoid speculative or unverified responses. The platform provides automated responses to investor inquiries, analytics on stakeholder engagement, and tools for capturing investor leads, enabling companies to modernize investor communications while allowing IR teams to focus on higher-value strategic activities.

Based on analysis of typical investor relations workflows and costs, companies using the platform can expect an average return of approximately $3.20 for every $1.00 spent on Answir, driven by a combination of cost savings, efficiency gains, and improved investor engagement. Learn more at www.answir.ai.

About Meadowbank Strategic Partners

Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc. is a Calgary-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm providing strategic communications, disclosure support, and market-facing advisory services to public and growth-stage companies. Meadowbank combines deep capital markets experience with modern technology to help issuers improve transparency, strengthen investor engagement, and navigate the public markets more effectively. Learn more at www.mdwbnk.com.

SOURCE: ANSWIR INC.

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