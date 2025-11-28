Atomic Minerals Upsizes Its Previously Announced Non-Brokered LIFE Offering and Concurrent Private Placement to $2.2M

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 27, 2025) – Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) (FSE: DO80) (OTCID: ATMMF) (“Atomic Minerals” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption“) to up to 14,666,667 units (“Units“) (previously 12,000,000 Units) at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $733,333 (previously $600,000) (the “Life Offering“). The Company also announces that it has increased the size of its concurrent non-brokered private placement to up to 29,333,333 Units (previously 24,000,000 Units) at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,466,666 (previously $1,200,000) (the “Concurrent Private Placement“).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share“) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance, provided that the Warrants issued under the LIFE Offering will not be exercisable for a period of 60 days after the date of issue.

The LIFE Offering is available to purchasers’ resident in Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Concurrent Private Placement is available to purchasers’ resident in Canada pursuant to other prospectus exemptions of NI 45-106. The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The securities offered under the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Concurrent Private Placement.

There is an amended and restated offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at: www.atomicminerals.ca. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company expects to pay finders’ fees to eligible parties in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“). The finders’ fees will consist of cash of between 5%-8% of the proceeds raised under the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement and finder warrants equal to up to 8% of the Units sold under the LIFE Offering and Concurrent Private Placement. Each finder warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of one year.

The LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement is expected to close on December 1, 2025 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement to fund exploration activities at its uranium projects located in Saskatchewan and the Colorado Plateau region of the United States and for general administrative expenses.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered or exempt from registration. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals’ objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals’ property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Four of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; the Mozzie Lake project is located in the prolific Athabasca Basin region in Northern Saskatchewan and the Mont-Laurier project is located in Quebec.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “speculates”, “could” or “would”. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the completion of the Life Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; the anticipated closing date; the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; the intended use of proceeds from the Life Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; and the receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Life Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, including the approval of the TSXV.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will complete the Life Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement on the terms as anticipated by management, that the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; that the closing will occur on the date disclosed; and that the Company will receive all necessary approvals for the completion of the Life Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, including the approval of the TSXV. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include risks relating to the failure to complete the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management, that the closing of the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement will be delayed, the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, market conditions, metal prices, and risks relating to the Company not receiving all necessary approvals for the completion of the Life Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, including the approval of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

