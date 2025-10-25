BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj honoured for building better communities worldwide

New York, Oct 25: Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the worldwide BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has been honoured with the distinguished ‘Achievement in Building Better Communities’ award at the Forum on Faith 2025 in New York City.

According to the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the prestigious recognition celebrates his unwavering global leadership in nurturing harmony, strengthening families, and transforming society through faith-driven service.

“In honouring His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the Forum recognised his leadership in mobilising BAPS volunteers around the world to serve society in meaningful and tangible ways, including in health care, education, and disaster relief. It highlighted his special emphasis on youth development — inspiring young people to become compassionate leaders who will shape the future of their communities — and his championing of women’s leadership and empowerment. The organisers also cited his encouragement of initiatives that promote family harmony, mental well-being, and resilience, equipping individuals with the values and strength to thrive together,” read a statement issued by the spiritual organisation.

The award — a stunning crystal trophy bearing the Forum on Faith insignia — was presented before an audience of eminent spiritual leaders, diplomats, public administrators, business pioneers, and international media. It recognises BAPS’ extraordinary and measurable contribution to human welfare and unity.

“Under Mahant Swami Maharaj’s guidance, BAPS has rapidly expanded its humanitarian footprint — building and operating more than 1,800 Mandirs and cultural centres across five continents. These Mandirs are not only sacred spaces but also life-enriching hubs where millions are supported through youth character development and leadership programmes; women’s empowerment initiatives; health and medical outreach camps; drug-free and mental well-being missions; educational upliftment and career mentoring; environmental stewardship and tree plantation drives; disaster relief and emergency response efforts worldwide; and, interfaith harmony in the modern world,” the statement added.

Signature projects such as BAPS Akshardham in New Delhi, BAPS Akshardham in New Jersey, USA, and the newly-inaugurated BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi are globally celebrated symbols of peace and fraternity — welcoming people of all faiths and nationalities.

The Forum on Faith convened approximately 600 participants from diverse sectors, including religious institutions, government, business, academia, the diplomatic corps, and civic organisations. Notable attendees included Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York; retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; and Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York. Central to the event was the theme that faith serves as a constructive influence in society, with the potential to make the world a better place.

“At the Forum on Faith, we came together not as members of different religions and congregations, but as seekers of understanding and respect. This event was a powerful reminder that unity begins with listening and learning from one another,” Sneh Amin, a BAPS attendee, remarked.

–IANS