DYNISMA delivers DMG-X to TU Graz for advanced driving simulation centre

Bristol, UK. Jan 27: Dynisma, the UK-based motion simulator technology company, has delivered the Dynisma DMG-X driving simulator to Graz University of Technology (TU Graz). The simulator has been installed in the newly established Advanced Driving Simulation Centre at the Inffeldgasse campus in Graz, Austria.

The DMG-X is Dynisma’s driver-in-the-loop (DIL) solution for automotive OEMs, delivering unmatched simulation accuracy through motorsport-bred technology. Engineered specifically for ride comfort and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) testing, the DMG-X features bandwidth exceeding 100Hz in all six degrees of freedom with ultra-low 3-4ms latency. The platform delivers greater vertical excursions of up to 400mm, while its robust 750kg payload capacity enables testing of full-scale vehicle prototypes. This high-fidelity motion provides a true-to-life experience crucial for accurate NVH testing and vehicle development across the entire automotive development process from concept through to series production.

The DMG-X installed in the Advanced Driving Simulation Centre allows TU Graz to conduct vehicle studies with results that precisely match the physical conditions of the real world, bridging the gap between theoretical vehicle modelling and real human perception. The facility will be used for research and development projects with international automotive manufacturers, accelerating innovation in vehicle dynamics, ride comfort, NVH, human-machine interface (HMI), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

Graeme Cook, CEO of Dynisma, said: “We are delighted to deliver the DMG-X to TU Graz for their Advanced Driving Simulation Centre. This installation demonstrates the increasing recognition of high-fidelity simulation as an essential tool for automotive development and creates an ideal environment to showcase the transformational benefits our DMG-X technology delivers – significantly reducing development time, costs, and environmental impact whilst accelerating innovation across every key area of vehicle development.

“Early-stage DIL simulations help engineers make informed decisions on aspects like suspension and body architecture, reducing the need for heavy NVH-dampening materials, ultimately lowering vehicle weight.”

“The Advanced Driving Simulation Centre allows us to conduct vehicle studies with results that precisely match the physical conditions of the real world,” said Arno Eichberger, Head of the Institute for Automotive Engineering, who is responsible for the scientific operation of the testing facility. “The new simulator closes the gap between theoretical vehicle modelling and the real human perception of our test drivers.”

The DMG-X installation at TU Graz delivers an unmatched level of communication between the vehicle model and the driver. Integrated virtual reality systems enable immersive simulation of diverse driving and traffic situations, while the extremely low latency ensures a realistic driving experience with reduced motion sickness risk for test drivers.

With the establishment of the Advanced Driving Simulation Centre, the Graz University of Technology is ensuring sustainable access to world-class simulation technology for research and commercial development projects.