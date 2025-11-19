EAM Jaishankar and Russian Deputy PM review preparations for Putin’s India visit

Moscow, Nov 19: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov met in Moscow on Wednesday as they reviewed preparations for the annual India-Russia Leaders Summit set to be held in New Delhi, next month.

“A pleasure to meet First DPM Denis Manturov in Moscow today morning. Took stock of the progress made since our last meeting for the 26th IRIGC-TEC in August 2025. Reviewed preparations for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Leaders Summit in New Delhi next month,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He last visited India in December 2021 to attend the 21st edition of the meeting.

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar called on Putin in Moscow and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar apprised President Putin about preparations being made for the annual India-Russia Summit.

“Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

PM Modi on Tuesday told a top Kremlin aide that he is looking forward to host Putin in India, next month. He conveyed his “warm greetings” to President Putin as Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, called on him in New Delhi.

“Pleased to receive Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia. We had productive discussions on cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and blue economy,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to hosting him in India next month. Patrushev also discussed with PM Modi the ongoing preparations for the India-Russia Summit which is scheduled for early December during Putin’s much-awaited visit to India.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in India stated, “On November 18, in New Delhi, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolai Patrushev was received by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The parties discussed various issues of Russian-Indian cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector. The two sides emphasized their mutual interest in deepening interaction between Russia and India to strengthen their maritime capabilities. Preparations for the Russia-India Summit, scheduled for early December, were also touched upon.”

–IANS