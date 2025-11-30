FUTR Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2025) – The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (“FUTR” or the “Company”), a consumer-centric platform for data valuation and monetization, is pleased to announce its first quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025. All figures are in CAD.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue of $1.92 million, representing a 5.9% decrease, primarily due to a change in accounting for licensing revenue;

Gross profit of $1.70 million;

Gross margin remained robust at 89%, consistent with FUTR’s high-margin recurring model;

Adjusted loss from operations of $1.3 million, compared to $0.20 million in Q1 2025, due primarily to strategic investment in FUTR’s Brand Solutions business and expansion of its AI-driven data infrastructure;

Raised $6.0 million in additional capital through non-brokered private placements during the quarter, contributing to $11.7 million raised since the FUTR Inc. transaction.

In addition, the Company announced today that it has retained Machai Capital Inc. (“Machai”) to provide digital marketing services on behalf of the Company. Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the Services through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and Brand Marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable TSX.V policies. The marketing campaign will be launched immediately and continue for four months, pursuant to which Machai will receive C$400,000 plus GST. The Company and Machai act at arm’s length and Machai has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The marketing agreement is subject to TSXV approval.

A comprehensive discussion of FUTR’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the financial statements and MD&A for the three month period ending September 30, 2025, filed on SEDAR.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR’s AI Agent App is focused on putting money back in consumer’s wallets through a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers as well as agent-driven smart payment management. The FUTR AI Agent App will allow Enterprises to get rewarded for contributing consented Consumer data to the Agent and also allow Brands to leverage this data to improve personalization and customer acquisition.

www.thefutrcorp.com

