India and South Africa deepen cultural ties during Shekhawat’s visit

Johannesburg, Oct 30: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Culture Working Group Meet in Zimbali, near Durban on Thursday. He expressed India and South Africa’s commitment to deepen ties through an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral cultural cooperation.

In a statement shared on X, Shekhawat stated, “Held productive bilateral talks with H.E. Mr. Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture, South Africa, on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Culture Working Group Meet. India and South Africa share historic bonds rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy & are committed to deepening ties through an MoU on bilateral cultural cooperation.”

On Wednesday, Shekhawat participated in the 4th G20 Cultural Working Group Plenary Meeting under South Africa’s G20 Presidency. He stated that India continues to champion global cultural cooperation, foster dialogue and showcase rich cultural heritage as a guiding for a shared global future.

“Attended the 4th G20 Cultural Working Group Plenary Meeting under South Africa’s G20 Presidency. The forum brings together cultural leaders from major economies to deliberate on key issues shaping the global cultural landscape. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, India continues to champion global cultural cooperation, foster dialogue, and showcase our rich civilizational heritage as a guiding force for a shared global future,” Shekhawat posted on X.

During the meeting, the leaders adopted KwaDukuza Declaration on Culture, which outlines a collective framework for cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, promoting creative industries, and fostering cultural diversity and dialogue among member countries.

A statement released by South African government following the meeting stated, “Today marks the successful conclusion of the 4th G20 Culture Working Group Ministerial Meeting held at Zimbali around KwaDukuza in KwaZulu Natal province. The meeting culminated in the adoption of the KwaDukuza Declaration on Culture, which outlines a collective framework for cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, promoting creative industries, and fostering cultural diversity and dialogue among member countries.”

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who hosted the meeting, commended the G20 member states for the collaboration and recognition of culture as a vital pillar of inclusive development and global unity. He stressed that the Declaration captures the spirit and substance of the collective work of the G20 nations and will provide a blueprint positioning culture as catalysts for socio-economic development.

The Consul General of India in Durban Niteen Yeola also hosted a dinner in Durban, which was attended by the visiting minister and members of the Indian diaspora.

Sharing pictures from the dinner on his social media platform X, Shekhawat stated, “Consul General Shri Niteen Yeola hosted a delightful dinner in Durban, bringing together members of the vibrant Indian diaspora. Their warmth and commitment to strengthening India–South Africa relations are truly heartening.”

–IANS