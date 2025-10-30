India, Cyprus are trusted friends, reliable partners: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 30: Hailing the relations between India and Cyprus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the two nations “trust friends and reliable partners”. He expressed India’s support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Cyprus and for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Cyprus Foreign Minister Constatinos Kombos in New Delhi on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar noted that the ties between two nations have developed into a comprehensive partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a joint strategic vision. He extended a warm welcome to Constatinos Kombos and his delegation to India.

He said, “Your visit takes place at a time when Cyprus is preparing to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from 1 January 2026. Strengthening ties with both Cyprus and the EU remains a key priority for India, and we certainly value your steadfast support in that regard. India and Cyprus are trusted friends and reliable partners. Trust and time-tested are not easy adjectives to use nowadays, but certainly I think I can do that with a great deal of confidence and assurance for this relationship.” “Our ties have developed into a comprehensive partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a joint strategic vision. It is forward-looking and it is aligned with the interests and aspirations of both the countries. We also cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora, including the United Nations, the European Union, and Commonwealth frameworks,” he added. EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Cyprus’ support on cross-border terrorism. He said, “We deeply appreciate Cyprus’ consistent support on issues of core interest to India, especially in our battle against cross-border terrorism. I would once again thank your government for the strong condemnation after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the solidarity expressed with India in our fight against terrorism. We also appreciate your consistent support for India’s Permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council and for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.”

The External Affairs Minister expressed appreciation for the hospitality given by the Cyprus leadership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit there in June. He noted that the Joint Declaration on the Implementation of the Comprehensive Partnership issued during PM Modi’s visit provides guidance for further deepening of bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

Expressing India’s support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Cyprus, he said, “India reiterates its unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus and for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. I am confident that we will have fruitful discussions today and take stock of the progress made in various areas of cooperation, as delineated in the Joint Action Plan.”

–IANS