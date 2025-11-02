India delivers over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to help combat vector-borne diseases

Kabul, Nov 2: India has delivered over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to help combat vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis, a Taliban spokesperson announced on Sunday.

Taliban spokesperson Sharafat Zaman stated that the medicines and diagnostic kits will support Afghanistan’s National Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases Prevention Programme. He noted that supplies sent by India will help enhance Afghanistan’s capacity to combat diseases like malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis.

In a post on X, Zaman stated: “India Donates over 16 Tonnes of Anti-Vector Borne Disease Medicines to Afghanistan. The government of India has extended a significant gesture of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by gifting over 16 tonnes of anti-vector-borne disease medicines and diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). This donation is part of India’s continued commitment to supporting the health sector in Afghanistan and strengthening bilateral cooperation in public health and disease prevention.”

“The medicines and diagnostic kits will directly support Afghanistan’s National Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases Prevention Programme. The supplies are aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity to combat diseases such as malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis, which continue to pose serious public health challenges across several regions of Afghanistan,” he added.

Zaman said that Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health expressed appreciation for the Indian government’s timely and valuable assistance. “The Ministry noted that these medicines and diagnostic kits represent a crucial step toward improving public health infrastructure and ensuring effective disease control, especially in vulnerable and high-risk communities. This latest donation underscores India’s longstanding partnership and developmental support to Afghanistan. By contributing essential medical supplies, India reaffirms its role as a reliable partner in promoting health, stability, and humanitarian cooperation in the region,” he added.

India’s medical assistance to Kabul comes after the recent visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi in October. On October 10, he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as both held discussions on India’s support for Afghanistan’s development, bilateral trade, territorial integrity and independence, people-to-people ties and capacity-building, besides several other issues. EAM Jaishankar noted that Muttaqi’s visit to India marks an “important step” in advancing bilateral ties. He also announced the handing over of five ambulances to Afghanistan.

On October 10, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that India delivered additional food supplies to Afghanistan for the people affected by the earthquake. The MEA spokesperson further informed that the announcement was made by EAM Jaishankar during his meeting with his Afghan counterpart Muttaqi.

