International IDEA and the National Election Commission of the Republic of Korea to sign Cooperation Agreement

STOCKHOLM, Nov 21 – As the global democratic landscape faces rising concerns about credible and transparent elections, International IDEA and the National Election Commission of the Republic of Korea (NEC) are deepening their cooperation to support stronger and more resilient democratic processes worldwide.

International IDEA will welcome Chairperson Rho Tae-ak and senior leaders from the NEC to its headquarters in Stockholm this week for the planned signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement will formalise a long-term partnership in areas such as electoral system development, democratic processes, and voter and civic education.

The MoU will create practical mechanisms for cooperation, including technical exchanges, staff secondments, joint research, and co-organised seminars and workshops. Both institutions see these initiatives as important steps towards building trusted electoral management systems internationally.

“International IDEA is honored to deepen its collaboration with the National Election Commission of Korea, whose leadership in transparent, technology-driven election management is recognized worldwide,” says Dr Kevin Casas-Zamora, Secretary-General of International IDEA. “Through this partnership, we are creating a framework that will not only strengthen our cooperation but also contribute meaningfully to our shared goal of supporting democracy in the world.”

This next phase of cooperation builds on International IDEA’s previous collaboration with the Republic of Korea, most recently through joint work on the Third Summit for Democracy, where both partners contributed and played an active role in key discussions across the Summit. This cooperation will enable both institutions to contribute more actively to global discussions on elections and democracy and to share their expertise with countries working to strengthen democratic processes globally.