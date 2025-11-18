Kerzner International announces Atlantis and One&only Brands to Debut in Jeddah

Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”) is pleased to announce the signings of Atlantis and One&Only developments in Jeddah in partnership with Midad Real Estate. An exceptional site, a part of the wider Jeddah Central masterplan, will feature an Atlantis Resort and Branded Residences, as well as a One&Only Resort and Private Homes.

“Kerzner has a proven track record of unlocking value in ambitious markets. We have consistently delivered exceptional performance and global recognition for destinations, transforming them into world-renowned entertainment and luxury experiences,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer of Kerzner. “The presence of Atlantis and One&Only in Jeddah aligns with our mutual commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s tourism landscape. Together with Midad Real Estate Investment and Development, we’re proud to collaborate in bringing this shared vision to life.”

“This partnership represents more than a development, it’s a statement of Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global hospitality,” says Abdulelah Al Aiban, President of Midad Real Estate. “Together with Kerzner, we are shaping a destination that will redefine luxury, inspire innovation, and elevate Jeddah onto the world stage.”

In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious 2030 Vision, these iconic projects are designed to significantly contribute to the Kingdom’s goal of attracting global tourism and urban living. The Atlantis and One&Only developments are aptly located on Jeddah’s historic Red Sea waterfront within the Jeddah Central Project. Located just 30 minutes from Jeddah International Airport, the area is undergoing an urban transformation to become a world-class destination that blends culture, tourism, entertainment, and lifestyle.

The Atlantis brand has proven potential in unlocking new destinations, creating significant demand and a surge in tourism. The presence of Aquaventure Waterpark and indoor-outdoor marine experiences offers guests a unique year-around attraction, for both the warmer and cooler climates in Jeddah. One&Only brand sets a new pinnacle of ultra-luxury hospitality experiences, that are immersed in the destination’s unique culture, highly revered service and unrivalled seclusion for discerning residents and guests.

“Through Kerzner’s portfolio, we have been integral to the narrative of luxury in Dubai, and we are equally excited now to weave our brands into the very fabric of Jeddah as it transforms and creates history,” says Juan Aguilar, President of Real Estate, Kerzner. “A development of this magnitude will be a model for large-scale integrated tourism destinations, one that aligns with Saudi Arabia’s bold vision for the country’s future tourism goals.”

Bringing the magnificent world of Atlantis to life in the Kingdom, Atlantis Jeddah will encompass 800 guest rooms, suites, and a coveted collection of branded residences. Offering a taste of Atlantis’ exceptional flavour palette, the resort will be home to a diverse and daring selection of over 20 culinary concepts, including restaurants by celebrity chefs, vibrant lounges, and spectacular nightlife. The brand’s legendary and record-breaking Aquaventure Waterpark debuts alongside the deep-sea exploration of the Lost Chambers Aquarium along with marine animal experiences and adventures. The destination will also feature a holistic spa and wellness sanctuary, a curation of luxury retail boutiques, and event spaces for both large and small gatherings and MICE business.

Celebrating exceptional one-offs, One&Only Resort will feature guest rooms, suites, villas, and the brand’s first community of Private Homes in Saudi Arabia. Designed to be a private enclave on the city’s coast, the resort’s architectural design will embody the essence of Jeddah’s storied corniche and beachfront harmonizing with the brand’s contemporary aesthetics. The resort will offer immersive experiences, seven specialty gastronomic venues, the brand’s Club One with padel and pickleball courts, and event space.

Keeping sustainability at the forefront, Kerzner will consciously develop both properties across all parameters through the entire project lifecycle; supporting local communities, form strategic partnerships, and launch initiatives to preserve the land and sea.