Nanexa Announces Breakthrough Preclinical Data Demonstrating Exceptional Pharmacokinetic Profile for Monthly Semaglutide Formulation

Uppsala, Sweden, Jan 27: Nanexa AB today announces exceptional preclinical results for its long-acting semaglutide formulation developed using the company’s proprietary PharmaShell® drug delivery platform. PharmaShell encases active pharmaceutical ingredients at the atomic level in a highly protective, extremely thin film coating (approximately 30 nm thick) of slow-dissolving non-toxic inorganic oxides.

Recent preclinical studies demonstrate an extraordinary pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, indicating a very low ratio between the maximum and minimum plasma concentration over the dosing interval following once-monthly subcutaneous administration. The plasma concentration is significantly more stable than that typically achieved with weekly administration of the marketed product Wegovy® (semaglutide).

Breakthrough PK Profile with Potential to Reduce Gastrointestinal Side Effects

A key hallmark of the new formulation is its low initial peak – a feature considered critical in reducing gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events commonly associated with GLP-1 therapies. By avoiding the sharp plasma concentration spikes often linked to nausea and other GI symptoms, Nanexa’s formulation may offer a more tolerable initiation and maintenance profile for patients. The preclinical results show clear dose-linearity, and significantly improved bioavailability compared with Nanexa’s earlier liraglutide formulations. Improved tolerability is strongly linked to improved adherence, which is a key issue associated with GLP-1 therapies.

Strategic Shift: From Liraglutide to Semaglutide

With these highly encouraging preclinical findings, Nanexa is shifting its development focus from liraglutide to semaglutide, reflecting the substantial therapeutic and commercial opportunity for long-acting GLP-1 treatments.

The advancement of this semaglutide program builds directly on the clinical Phase 1 data from Nanexa’s liraglutide program, presented in 2025, which provided key insights into PharmaShell® performance in humans. Those findings enabled refined modelling, improved formulation strategies, and faster advancement for Nanexa toward clinical readiness for semaglutide.

“These latest results represent a major milestone for Nanexa,” said David Westberg, CEO of Nanexa. “Demonstrating such a long release profile and low ratio between the maximum and minimum plasma concentration for monthly administration is exceptional and highlights how powerful the PharmaShell® technology can be for complex molecules like semaglutide. We are excited about this data which will strengthen our position to secure commercial partnerships.”