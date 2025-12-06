Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 5, 2025) – Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) (“Nevada Sunrise” or the “Company“) announced today that at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) the Company hereby provides additional information regarding the investor relations agreement with Nicholas Winton of Toronto, Ontario (the “Agreement“), announced on November 27, 2025. Mr. Winton is an individual at arms-length to Nevada Sunrise and has been a newsletter writer since 2006 when he began the website, Hedgehog Trader GOHHT.com. He has been creating and posting financial market commentary on X/Twitter since 2009, and has assisted public companies with social media marketing since 2018.

Following acceptance of the Agreement by the TSXV, Mr. Winton will provide advertising services to increase investor awareness of the Company’s business activities for a 12-month period at a cost of CAD$2,400 per month. Currently, Mr. Winton owns 80,000 shares of Nevada Sunrise.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

