FutureAudiophile.com has donated a sound system to Harvard’s Shelemay Audio Lab offering a drug-free, measurable way for students to creatively lower stress levels.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2026) – Thanks to the magazine and their key partners, Harvard University students now have access to a powerful new tool to combat the stress and anxiety epidemic affecting students worldwide. Donated by FutureAudiophile.com and a handful of generous high-end audio manufacturers, the $150,000 system provides students with high-resolution sound that lets them “live inside their art.”

New $150,000 Audiophile System by Future Audiophile Helps Harvard Students Creatively Deal with Stress and Anxiety Through Audiophile Sound

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Crisis and Solution

Gen Z and Millennials are struggling with stress and anxiety in ways never seen before. Data from counseling providers show that 78% of college students report high academic stress, with 62% of Gen Z citing fear of failure as their number one academic stressor. These mental health issues mean that around 37% of Gen Z students have reduced time for hobbies, and 41% have skipped classes because of high stress levels.

FutureAudiophile.com’s project is now offering a solution that both reduces stress and introduces an art and technology based hobby to these young men and women. “The days of selling stereos to baby boomers on machismo are over. Students need no more than 15 minutes to chill listening to say Miles Davis on this system, and you’ll see how quickly their blood pressure drops and their mood lifts-all in real-time,” explains Jerry Del Colliano, publisher of FutureAudiophile.com.

Program director John Pax’s mission is to turn the lab into a wellness and creativity space. Students will be able to access the facility when they’re feeling stressed and hopefully calm down. Students are also encouraged to mix and master their own music in the lab, and how high resolution playback can impact their emotional experience.

System Specifications

The total value of the system is roughly $150,000 and includes:

A VPI Avenger turntable valued at $16,000, which is the flagship for authentic vinyl playback

T+A 200 series electronics, which includes the MP200 G3 streamer / preamp + A 200 power amp

SVS Ultra Evolution Prime Pinnacle speakers ($5,000 per pair) + dual SVS SB17 subwoofers

Wireworld cabling & power management

This well-designed audiophile system enables multiple students to use the system at the same time. Students are encouraged to bring their friends and to explore music on vinyl, HD streaming via Qobuz as well as to master their own works right in the Shelemay Lab at Harvard. It is a very approachable and engaging system that is quite simple to use.

Launch Event

Students were given some unique insights to the world of high-end audio from true leaders in the industry. FutureAudiophile.com‘s publisher, Jerry Del Colliano teamed up with 18 year old Carnegie Mellon student and audiophile speaker company owner, Lucca Chesky, to talk about creative ways to make six-figure livings in the audiophile business. Marc Finer, the PR genius behind the October 1982 launch of the Compact Disc, spoke on both the history and future of HD music formats ranging from vinyl to CD to HD streaming and more. Veteran recording engineer and technology pioneer, Gus Skinas, brought his Sony Sonoma system loaded with DSD master recordings so that the students could hear the sonic differences between legacy formats like vinyl versus HD streaming all in comparison to actual DSD master recordings in a rare musical event.

The Future of the Audiophile Hobby

The demographic challenge that the audiophile hobby faces is real in that its founding enthusiasts are aging out. Typically, the audiophile hobby is dominated by older men but that is changing. The entire mission statement of FutureAudiophile.com is to deliver the real world benefits of listening to music to a younger, more diverse audience. That was accomplished at Harvard as the publication aims to repeat this success in other schools and venues nationwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289710