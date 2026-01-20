Pelangio Begins Drill Program at Manfo and Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2026) – Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PX) (“Pelangio” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the first phase of its drill program at the Manfo Project is underway. The drill program will consist of resource extensional drilling, as well as an exploration RC drilling program which will include evaluating the highly prospective untested Bomfaa geochemical anomaly situated 2.5 kilometers northwest of the Pokukrom deposits.

The Company also announces that the Nkosuo Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) has been terminated. As a result, FJ Minerals Limited (“FJ”) no longer has an option to earn a 17% interest in the Manfo Project and its existing mineral resource (the “FJ Option”), and conversely Pelangio no longer has a right to earn an 83% interest in the Nkosou Property, an adjacent exploration property. In addition, the option to earn a 10% interest in the Manfo Project by Nathawo Properties and Investment Limited by paying Pelangio $1,000,000 (the “Nathawo Option”) has also terminated.

Following the termination of the FJ Option and the Nathawo Option, Pelangio retains the 27% of the known mineral resource previously subject to option and disposes of its option interest in the adjacent Nkosuo exploration property. As well, Pelangio has been granted a Right of First Refusal on the Nkosuo property.

Considering both the recent rise in the gold price and the absence of the required Forest Entry Permit from the vendor, the loss of the exploration property is outweighed by securing the 27% interest in the known Manfo resource. Consequently, the development is net beneficial.

The current Manfo Resource Estimate (“MRE”) is defined by a total Indicated Mineral Resource of 441,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.16 g/t Au and totalling 11,787,000 tonnes and a total Inferred Mineral Resource of 396,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.77 g/t Au totalling 16,048,000 tonnes; however 63,000 ounces in the Inferred category are from the Nfante West deposit and approximately one half of the Nfante West deposit is located on the Nkosou property.

“We are pleased to launch phase one of the current Manfo exploration program, which is designed with the objective of both expanding our existing mineral resource and finding new gold discoveries. We continue our constructive engagement with FJ Minerals to explore mutually beneficial opportunities going forward” commented Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO.

Manfo Exploration Program

A 6,850-meter drilling program has just commenced on the Manfo project, consisting of 3,150 meters of resource extensional diamond drilling (now underway) to be followed by 3,700 meters of exploration reverse circulation (RC) drilling. This program is the first phase of a larger planned program described in Pelangio’s September 2025 NI43-101 Technical Report, which is intended to grow the Manfo project if successful. The diamond drilling in this program will test for extensions to the Pokukrom East and West deposits, along strike, down-dip and down-plunge. Demonstrated extensions to the mineralized zones will be followed up by infill drilling in future programs to quantify potential additions to the Manfo gold resource. The exploration RC drilling program will evaluate the highly prospective untested Bomfaa Au geochemical anomaly situated 2.5 kilometers northwest of the Pokukrom deposits, further explore the Nfante East target where previous drilling returned 6 meters @ 2.99 g/t Au (Pelangio, 2011) and 17 meters @ 1.22 g/t Au (Pelangio, 2010), plus test for a possible southern extension to the small Nkansu deposit.

These drilling programs are expected to take several months to complete with assays being released periodically throughout the programs. Refer to the following figure.

Planned Resource Extensional DD and Exploration RC Drilling Programs, Manfo Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6179/280862_389d661d44492b5a_001full.jpg

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores prospective land packages located in gold belts in Ghana, West Africa and Canada. In Ghana, the Company is exploring its two 100% owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo property, the site of eight near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti’s prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, as well as the Dankran property located adjacent to its Obuasi property.

