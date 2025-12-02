Thailand FM and NSA Doval discuss security issues, expanding strategic partnership

New Delhi, Dec 2: Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow called on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his New Delhi visit, discussing ways to expand strategic partnership and promote cooperation on security issues, particularly maritime security and online scams.

The two sides also discussed situation in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia border, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Tuesday.

“FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow had a bilateral discussion with Mr. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, during FM’s visit to India. They discussed ways to expand Strategic Partnership & promote coop. on security issues, esp. maritime security and online scams. The Thai side invited India to join the International Conference on Global Partnerships to Combat Online Scams in Bangkok. Both sides also exchanged views on situations in Myanmar and Thailand – Cambodia border,” the Thai ministry posted on X.

On Monday, Phuangketkeow met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and invited India to join the International Conference on Global Partnerships to Combat Online Scams in Bangkok. The two ministers discussed efforts against emerging threats, including online scams.

“FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow had a bilateral discussion with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, FM of India, in New Delhi during his visit to India. They welcomed Thailand – India coop. in areas of mutual interest and benefit e.g. trade, investment, connectivity, startups, technology and space. Both sides discussed efforts against emerging threats, incl. online scams, while Thailand invited India to join the International Conference on Global Partnerships to Combat Online Scams in Bangkok. They also exchanged views on the Thailand – Cambodia border tension and the situation in Myanmar,” Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar and Phuangketkeow also discussed the current situation in Myanmar and key international developments. They also reviewed engagement of two nations in various regional and multilateral fora.

In a statement on X, he wrote, “India’s Act East Thailand’s Act West! Glad to meet FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow of Thailand today in New Delhi. Discussed ways to deepen trade & investment, digital, space, defence and other areas of cooperation under the aegis of our Strategic Partnership. We touched upon the situation in Myanmar and key international developments. Also reviewed our engagement in various regional and multilateral fora.”

Sihasak Phuangketkeow arrived in India on Sunday for an official visit.

“A warm welcome to FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow on his first official visit to India as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand. An opportune occasion to strengthen our Strategic Partnership and enduring civilisational ties with Thailand,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X while extending a warm welcome to him.

–IANS