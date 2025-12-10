TRON Blockchain Network Announces Completion of Strategic Integration with Revolut

Barcelona, Spain–(Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2025) – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced that Revolut, the global fintech serving over 65 million customers, has selected TRON for a blockchain infrastructure integration.

This collaboration enables the seamless protocol staking of TRX (the native utility token of TRON), with 0% platform fee*, from directly within the Revolut app, as well as quick stablecoin remittances, and 1:1 fiat-to-stablecoin conversion across Revolut’s expansive European financial network.

The collaboration positions TRON as a cornerstone of Revolut’s ‘Crypto 2.0’ initiative, delivering institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure to power next-generation financial services across all 30 European Economic Area (EEA) markets. Revolut customers gain direct access to TRON’s high-throughput network, which processes over $23 billion in daily transfer volume and hosts more than $79 billion in circulating major stablecoins.

“Revolut’s selection of TRON as a core blockchain partner reflects the network’s proven capacity to deliver enterprise-scale financial infrastructure,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “By enabling in-app TRX staking and frictionless stablecoin remittances, we’re demonstrating how regulatory clarity and technological excellence converge to transform global finance.”

The introduction of TRON to Revolut’s platform delivers three transformative capabilities that collectively enhance Revolut’s digital asset infrastructure. Revolut customers gain immediate access to in-app TRX staking with 0% platform fee*, leveraging TRON’s Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism to generate rewards for participating in the network’s decentralized governance—all without the technical complexity traditionally associated with staking operations. Simultaneously, the integration harnesses TRON’s position as the dominant stablecoin network to enable rapid remittances. TRON’s fast confirmation times, typically just a few seconds, and low transaction fees remain key advantages for cross-border transfers. Additionally, Revolut’s 1:1 fiat-to-stablecoin conversion eliminates spreads and hidden fees between USD and major stablecoins on TRON, creating a frictionless bridge between traditional and digital currencies.

Emil Urmanshin, Director of Crypto & New Bets at Revolut, said: “TRON’s proven infrastructure, processing trillions in volume with minimal fees, aligns perfectly with our mission to eliminate banking borders. This represents more than technical connectivity—it’s about building the foundation for mainstream blockchain adoption across Europe.”

TRON’s dynamic ecosystem of decentralized finance supports over 350 million user accounts and has been integrated with major exchanges worldwide to deliver the scale and reliability required for enterprise-grade financial services. As European markets embrace comprehensive crypto regulation through MiCA, the Revolut-TRON integration may illustrate one pathway for collaboration between regulated fintech platforms and blockchain infrastructure providers to offer user-centric digital asset services.

This strategic collaboration reinforces TRON’s position as the preferred blockchain infrastructure for global financial services, building on recent integrations with major institutions including Kraken, MetaMask, and MoonPay. As stablecoins become increasingly central to international commerce, TRON’s dominance in major stablecoins circulation and proven scalability make it the natural choice for platforms seeking to bridge traditional and decentralized finance.

The integration is now live for Revolut customers across the EEA. For more information, visit: www.revolut.com/crypto.

*A small validator fee of up to 3% of gross staking rewards is deducted on-chain by a third party validator. This is taken before staking rewards reach Revolut.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD major stablecoins, which currently exceeds $79 billion. As of December 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 351 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

