Zeroport raises $10 Million Seed for Revolutionary Non-IP Remote Access Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel – Jan 20 – Zeroport, a provider of non-IP secure remote access solutions, today announced it has raised $10 million in funding to accelerate global expansion and product development. The round was led by lool ventures, with participation from Clarim Ventures, CyberFuture (Backed by Elron Ventures), and Fusion Fund.

The company will use the funding to expand into North America and APAC markets, grow its team from 25 to 40 employees within a year, and enhance its flagship Fantom platform. The company already secures remote access for large organizations worldwide, demonstrating proven adoption across critical infrastructure, power, financial institutions, and government sectors. Zeroport addresses a $30 billion market growing at 20% annually.

The secure remote access market remains fundamentally broken as all existing solutions rely on IP-based communication that allows malware to penetrate networks and theft of sensitive internal data, a vulnerability so severe that even CISA, the U.S. cyber defense agency, was breached through its own VPN devices. This forces organizations to either remain completely offline or rely on complex & outdated IP-based remote access systems.

Zeroport’s Fantom platform pioneers the first non-IP-based secure remote access solution, using patented hardware that creates a physical non‐IP bridge at network boundaries. Inbound flows are physically limited to human interaction signals; outbound flows are display-only pixel streams. No packets can physically enter or leave the network; therefore, no malware can get in, and no data can get out.

This unique approach enables organizations to provide secure remote access for the first time, while maintaining complete visibility and control over sessions. This translates into cost savings by both replacing the complex legacy remote access stack and enabling remote operations in situations that were previously not possible. The technology has already demonstrated measurable impact, eliminating $5 million in annual travel costs for one systems integrator by enabling secure remote network monitoring & maintenance, previously impossible with traditional remote access tools.

“For 40 years, organizations have been forced to choose between staying offline for security reasons or allowing remote connection through cumbersome and vulnerable legacy systems that even the world’s top cyber agencies struggle to secure,” said Joseph Gertz, Co-founder & CEO of Zeroport. “We’ve already proven our hardware-based approach can save enterprises millions while securing their most critical assets. With this recent funding, we’re expanding our team and reach to revolutionize how organizations worldwide achieve secure connectivity.”

“When we screened the cybersecurity landscape, we identified that every remote access solution’s fatal flaw is its IP-based architecture, making networks inherently vulnerable. Zeroport’s validation from Fortune 500 CISOs and immediate adoption by critical infrastructure providers prove that hardware-based isolation is the paradigm shift enterprises desperately need. This shift enables security-conscious organizations worldwide to finally embrace digital transformation without compromising security,” said Yaniv Golan, Managing Partner at lool ventures.

The company has gained validation through participation in Singapore’s CyberBoost Catalyse program and backing from CyberFuture, a VC backed by Elron Ventures comprising CISOs from major enterprises, including Siemens Energy. Zeroport protects its innovations with several patents and serves customers across industrial, finance, defense, and ICS sectors.

The founding team brings together exceptional cybersecurity and hardware expertise from elite military intelligence backgrounds. Co-founder and CEO Joseph Gertz brings over 15 years of global business leadership and entrepreneurial experience. Co-founder and CTO Lavi Friedman and Zeroport’s COO, Rotem Kalmi, are both alumni of the IDF’s elite Unit 81 (Technological Intelligence Unit). The team’s unique perspective on remote connectivity challenges emerged when Friedman and Gertz met during reserve duty at Unit 81, where they identified critical gaps in secure remote access solutions.

“As geopolitical uncertainty reshapes the global threat landscape, cyber resilience has never been more critical. To safeguard our industrial ecosystems, we must fundamentally rethink remote access. Zeroport delivers a paradigm shift for sensitive OT environments, introducing a level of ingenuity and security the industry has not seen before”, said Judith Wunschik, Global CISO Siemens Energy

When we presented Zeroport to our IT and security reseller partners across Canada and the U.S., the feedback was unanimous: they categorized this technology as a game-changer for the industry,” said Yishay Waxman, Founder and Managing Partner at Clarim Ventures. “Our partners report that CISOs and CIOs within the insurance, finance, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors are seeking the Zeroport solution immediately to address urgent remote access vulnerabilities.

“We backed Zeroport because the team is outstanding and the product is unmistakably differentiated. Zeroport isn’t just improving remote access; they’re redefining it, with the potential to simplify the enterprise stack by ripping and replacing multiple remote-access components that organizations have been forced to layer on for years”, said Uria Lin, Principal at Elron Ventures.