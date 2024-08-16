1 (T) Armoured Squadron NCC, Secunderabad Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Celebration, unfurling Unity and Pride

Telangana, Hyderabad, 16 August’ 2024: In a spirited celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day and heartfelt tribute to our National Flag and the sacrifices of our soldiers, Colonel Vaibhav Gupta, the Officer Commanding of the 1 (T) Armoured Squadron NCC, Secunderabad, orchestrated the “Har Ghar Tiranga” program at the historic Golconda Fort. The theme of the event was simple yet powerful: “Every Home, Every Heart, Every Hand – Fly the Tricolor.”

Promoting “Har Ghar Tiranga: The program brought together NCC Cadets from St. Mary’s Degree College and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, to celebrate the significance of the Indian flag. The Golconda Fort, with its rich historical context, served as a fitting backdrop for this patriotic initiative. The NCC cadets actively participated in spreading awareness about the importance of respecting our national emblem. Their efforts aimed to instill a sense of pride and unity, encouraging every household to display the tricolor with reverence. As the sun set over the ancient walls of Golconda Fort, the fluttering flags symbolized not only our freedom but also the unwavering spirit of our nation.

Colonel Gupta’s vision, coupled with the enthusiasm of NCC cadets, created an atmosphere of reverence and pride. By emphasizing the value of the national flag in every home, the “Har Ghar Tiranga” program contributed significantly to fostering a deeper respect for our tricolor. As citizens, we were reminded that the flag is not just a piece of cloth; it represents our shared identity, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit that binds us as a nation. The event at Golconda Fort echoed the sentiment: “Let every heart beat for the Tiranga, and let every hand raise it high.

Tree Plantation Drive: Recognizing the importance of environmental conservation, the officer commanding of the unit led a tree plantation drive. Saplings were distributed to schools, encouraging students to actively participate in greening initiatives. Additionally, as a part of the drive, the squadron distributed plants to various schools in the community. This effort aimed to raise awareness about the importance of tree planting in mitigating climate change, enhancing biodiversity, and promoting a greener environment.