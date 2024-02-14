1 Telangana Girls BN NCC, Secunderabad Commemorates National Women’s Day

INDIA, Hyderabad 14 February 2024 : 1 Telangana Girls Bn NCC, Secunderabad marked the celebration of National Women’s Day on February 13, 2024, with a remarkable display of solidarity and empowerment. Under the guidance and supervision of the commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar, and Adam officer Major Chamundi M, the day was commemorated with a series of impactful events. The rally was conducted under the aegis of NCC, Gp HQ Secunderabad.

The commemoration commenced with a stirring 5.5km rally, which commenced from the unit premises and traversed through the vibrant streets of Secunderabad, culminating at Rashtrapati Nilayam. This symbolic journey, led by 215 spirited girl cadets, 2 officers, 5 ANOs, 3 GCIs, and 11 PI staff, resonated with the essence of Sarojini Naidu’s indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to the empowerment of women.

All the rally, participants adorned banners and posters highlighting the theme of “Nari Shakti” and women empowerment, infusing the atmosphere with a palpable sense of enthusiasm and determination. Each step taken during the rally served as a testament to the collective resolve to uphold the principles championed by Sarojini Naidu, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of women across the nation.

The success of the event was further amplified by the unwavering support and encouragement from the Rashtrapati Nilayam authorities. Dr. Rajani Priya, the manager of Rashtrapati Nilayam, extended her wholehearted support to the initiative, highlighting the importance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of women in all spheres of life.

In addition to the rally, various engaging activities and interactive sessions were organized throughout the day, aimed at fostering a culture of gender equality and empowerment. The participants actively engaged in discussions, nukkad natak and cultural performances, reflecting upon the achievements and challenges faced by women in today’s society.

The celebration of National Women’s Day by the 1 Telangana Girls NCC unit not only served as a platform for empowerment but also as a testament to the unwavering commitment towards promoting gender equality and inclusivity. As the nation continues its journey towards progress and development, it is initiatives like these that serve as beacons of inspiration, igniting the flame of change and transformation.