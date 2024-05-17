10th Green Annual FM Summit 2024 held

Hyderabad, May 17, 2024: The 10th Green Annual Facility Management(FM) Summit 2024 began in the city at the Address Convention on Friday at Narsingi.

Organized by Telangana Facility Management Council.

Several IT Industry veterans and Facility Management professionals were inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

Mr. Murali Varadarajan, Chief Strategy Officer, L & T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) gave an inaugural keynote address on “The Mobility for Today and Tomorrow.

Speaking, Murali gave an overview of L & T Metro and its operations in the past 7 years. We have a 4.5 lakh daily average ridership. The average trip length is 12.5 km. The highest ridership so far is 5.5 lakh. Hyd Metro so far operated from 6 am to 23.59 hours. But today onwards, we are extending another 45 minutes. Which means it will operate 45 minutes past midnight, he announced. He also announced that on every Monday the Metro will operate from 5.30 am.

Speaking about various initiatives to encourage travel by metro he said, more miles, means more smiles, he said. He appealed to people to make the metro ride as their pride ride. Promote travel by metro. Hyderabad metro has the largest green commute today. Promote green travel, he appealed.

His keynote address was followed by a Panel discussion moderated by Ms. Mamata Madireddy MD, Head of HSBC Global Services Centers on integrating sustainability into the corporate strategy. Participating in the panel discussion, Krishna Gollapudi, Executive Vice President of Hitech Businesses said we live in a plastic world. We must go back to our roots to adopt sustainable practices.

Seshasae Kanthamraju, CEO of Ramoji Film City said Ramoji Film City registered a 1.5 million footfall a year. The Ramoji Film City is the most inspiring destination for storytellers. CSR, which is known as Corporate Social Responsibility now has to be Citizen Social Responsibility.

Seshasae said this is the worst generation for the next generation. Let us be better for the future.

Saurabh Agrawal, Vice President of Welspun Flooring said sustainability is the key factor in every industry today.

Prof V. Venkata Ramana, Vice Chancellor of RGUKT Basar said that they embarked on cleaning river Godavari involving about 300 students. We must promote Academic Social Responsibility.

The moderator Mamata said HSBC Global Services aims to go net zero by 2030.

All the panelists agreed that all sustainable initiatives have to be self-driven involving all partners, cultivate individual social responsibility, listen to grandmother and their practices and be the restless organisation to be the best

The National FMs Summit-2024 was an annual conference of Facilities Management professionals. Well over 400 facilities management professionals will participate in the summit

The various panel discussions highlighted employee safety, workplace requirements, and strategies for workplace trends for the next 3 years. CEO, CXO and CFO conferences were held along with the summit. Green Awards were presented during the summit. Be a sustainable leader. Awards were given to the best sustainable practices followed in major IT Parks, and communities. TFMC Social Excellence Awards were also presented to the inspiring teams.

The Best Greening the Future award 2023-2024 was bagged by L & T Metro; Eco Warriors-MSN Labs: Best Sustainable Solutions — My Home Group; Earth’s Champion Award—Sattva Knowledge City; Green Innovation Award to Raheja Mindspace; Shaping a Greener Tomorrow award to Q-City; Sustainability in Action Award to Divya Sree NSL; Eco trailblazer award to RMZ; Eco Champion award to Micron; Environmental Stewardship Award to Microsoft; Eco Advocate Leadership award to TCS; Eco Innovation TrailBlazer Award to Infosys; Green leadership innovation award to GMR; Sustainability catalyst award to NSL; Eco-conscious community engagement award to Innopolis; Green technology integration award to EXTRA and Conservation Excellence award to LTI Mindtree.

Facility management (FM) is a profession that improves business and lives by ensuring functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the built environment and is practised by 25 million people around the world, says Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC)’s President, Satyanarayana Mathala

The summit focused on future technology and AI Practices which every Facility Manager will use in the next 10 years.