1T Armd Sqn NCC, Secunderabad Honors “Kargil Vijay Diwas Heroes”

Telangana, Hyderabad, 26th July 2024: The Schools and colleges affiliated with 1(T) Armoured Squadron NCC, Secunderabad gathered at St. Mary’s Degree College, Secunderabad to pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Colonel Vaibhav Gupta, the Officer Commanding of the 1(T) Armoured Squadron NCC, Secunderabad, delivered a poignant speech during the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration. His words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the valour, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of our soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War. A cultural program, themed around Kargil Vijay Diwas, showcased the spirit of patriotism and valour. The event featured speeches, music performances, and a candlelight tribute at the Kargil War Memorial.

Additionally, the college Principal, Rev.Fr.Dr. Anthony Vinay and the management played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this event, demonstrating the unwavering commitment to the well-being of the students. Overall, the combined efforts of the cadets and NCC staff created a poignant and respectful atmosphere, honouring the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers.