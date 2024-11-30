21st International Foodtech Kolkata 2024 Kicks Off with Global Innovation

30th November 2024, Kolkata: The 21st International Foodtech Kolkata 2024, Eastern India’s Premier business to business (B2B) Exhibition for food processing, bakery, mithai & namkeen, dairy, ice-cream and hospitality industry, was formally inaugurated today at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Complex in Kolkata. The Exhibition will be on from 29th November to 1st December, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Chief Guest, Shri Arup Roy, Honourable Minister-in-Charge for Food Processing and Horticulture, Government of West Bengal, inaugurated the mega exhibition in the presence of Mr Dhiman Das, President, Mishti Udyog, Mr Pranay Singh, Secretary, Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, Mr Rachit Kapur, Director, N K Kapur & Co, Mr Sandip Nowlakha, NRAI Management Committee Member, Mr Zakir Hossain, Chief Convener, Kolkat, Foodtech International 2024 and other dignitaries.

“The 21st International Foodtech 2024 Kolkata is one of the biggest such exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, solutions and advanced skills. Food security and nutrition are important global issues which have garnered a lot of importance. The World Health Organization is encouraging the use of advanced food processing skills, technologies and automation. I convey my best wishes to all the participants and hope they will adopt a modern approach in the sector,” said Shri Arup Roy.

“The Foodtech Exhibition has grown over the years to become a key platform for innovation and collaboration in the food processing industry. The participants and visitors have increased and the success of he event speaks for itself. Key trends like plant-based food, sustainable packaging, automation etc., are transforming the food industry and Kolkata Foodtech is proud to be at the heart of this change,” said Mr Rachit Kapur, Director, N K Kapur & Co.

Over 175 major foreign and Indian companies and leading brands from the food and hospitality sector are participating at the three-day mega Exhibition supported by Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, West Bengal Bakery Association, All India Food Processors Association, West Bengal Bakers Coordination Committee, Paschimbanga Misti Udyog, Fragrances & Flavours Association of India, National Restaurant Association of India, Eastern India Culinary Association and others.

“India’s food processing sector, one of the largest in the world, lies at the heart of the Government of India’s Make in India initiative. The food processing and hospitality industry in India is diverse and includes a wide range of products and innovations. The International Foodtech Kolkata 2024 Exhibition gains a lot of importance in the wake of global food crisis and food security emerging as a serious global concern. The Exhibition will showcase advanced food technologies and processes that cater to aspects of affordability, efficiency, resource management, smart solutions and loss of waste,” said Mr Zakir Hossain, Chief Convenor, 21st International Foodtech Kolkata, 2024.

A thriving food processing industry is crucial for addressing food and nutritional security in India. Processed foods offer several benefits, including convenience, extended shelf life, ease of transport to remote regions, and improved accessibility.