2nd Edition of IndianOil Race Across India to start from Srinagar on October 10

The second edition of India’s most iconic and gruelling ultra cycling race the IndianOil Race Across India is set to begin on October 10, 2024, starting from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

The race will conclude at the southern tip of India, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu and cover an extraordinary distance of a staggering 3758 km.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) is the proud title sponsor of this prestigious event, reinforcing their commitment to the growth of endurance sports in the country. IndianOil Race Across India is setting new benchmarks for cycling in India, aiming to meet international standards while ensuring a fair and safe race for all participants.

Covering an extraordinary distance of 3,758 kilometres, this race will test the endurance of participants as they ride through 12 states, confronting diverse landscapes, climates, and terrain.

The race is recognised by the World Ultracycling Association (WUCA) and serves as a Race Across America (RAAM) Qualifier Event (RQ).

All finishers of the IndianOil Race Across India will automatically qualify to participate in the globally renowned Race Across America, the most prestigious ultra-cycling race in the world. Jammu and Kashmir Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council officially support the race.

The Challenge:

Starting amidst the snow-covered Himalayas, the route will take participants along National Highway 44, India’s longest highway, from the northern mountains to the coastal lands of Tamil Nadu, passing through key Indian states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Riders will experience rapid shifts in climate, from the cold of the Himalayas to the heat of the Deccan Plateau and the humid coastal regions in the south. The race will see participants conquer 18,201 meters of elevation gain as they pass through significant mountain ranges, including the Himalayas, Aravalli’s, Vindhyas, and Satpuras, while crossing major rivers like the Yamuna, Narmada, Godavari, and Krishna. With its challenging terrain and weather transitions, this race will push the riders’ mental and physical strength to the limits over the course of 1-2 weeks.

Participants:

This year’s edition features solo riders, relay teams, and a special team of 4 participants who are especially abled, riding with the inspiring mission of raising awareness through their initiative, Race to Vision. Their participation exemplifies the strength of the human spirit and determination, showcasing that cycling has the power to break barriers. This team’s journey is a testament to perseverance, inclusivity, and their vision of a world without limits. The race has also attracted international participants, adding a global flavour to this high-stake event. Notable among the participants are solo riders above the age of 60, proving that endurance knows no age limits. This year, we are proud to announce that defence participants have also registered, with representatives from the Indian Navy, Air Force and Police Department, adding to the diversity of competitors. Their participation reflects the race’s commitment to inclusivity and national pride.

Total Solo Participants -14 and Relay Team of 2-02 and Team of 4- 05 Teams total 21 teams

Race Duration The race is designed to challenge even the most seasoned cyclists:

• Solo riders must complete the race within 12 days.

• Relay team of 4 have a time limit of 8 days.

• Relay team of 2 time limit of 10 days.

• Above 60 + solo a time limit of 13 days.

With its grand scale and unparalleled challenge, the IndianOil Race Across India promises to be an extraordinary test of endurance, resilience, and teamwork, taking riders through some of India’s most scenic and diverse landscapes.

Race Highlights of Participants

1. 9 International Participants

2. Participants from Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Indian Army

3. From Maharashtra Police Commando Force One

4. Practicing doctors

5. Visually impaired riders

A National Journey This race is not just a competition; it’s a celebration of the strength and diversity of India. From the peaks of the Himalayas to the southern coastline, riders will witness the beauty of India’s varied geography, cultural richness, and the heart of its people.

Organizing Team Members: We are proud to introduce our dedicated organizing team members for the IndianOil Race Across India 2.0, who have worked tirelessly to bring this iconic event to life:

1. Jeetendra Nayak – Project Director

2. Vivit Walve – Race Director

3. Mukul Samarth

4. Dilip Warkad

5. Ravindra Paranjape

6. Manoj Jadhav

7. Bhushan Deosarkar

8. Different Cycling Groups all across the country

Race Across India is supported by

1. IndianOil as Title Sponsor

2. Mobility Partner – Citroen Cars

3. Hydration Partner – Meneki Absolute

4. Merchandize Partner – Hyve

5. Charity partner – Share Our Strength

6. Energy bar partner – Rite Bite

7. Bike Partner – Basso Bikes

8. Technical Partner – Headwind