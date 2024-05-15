Bengaluru, India, May 15, 2024: ExxonMobil, a global leader in synthetic motor oils, recently commemorated 30 years of successful partnership with Mercedes-Benz India. The milestone event held at the Mercedes Benz India facility at Chakan, Pune, highlighted the enduring collaboration between the two pioneers, and their commitment to furthering innovation and mutual growth in the sector.

ExxonMobil has worked closely with Mercedes Benz to develop and supply synthetic motor oils meeting the evolving needs of their growing luxury portfolio in India comprising the A-Class Limousine, Mercedes Maybach S 580 limousines and SUVs like GLE and GLS to name a few.

Mercedes Benz has relied on ExxonMobil to meet the lubrication needs of its premium and luxury cars to high-end consumers through their strong service and after-sales care network in India. This partnership has encompassed testing, field trials, and supply of high-quality fully synthetic engine oils to both the factory and service networks in the country. The partnership has delivered trust and value to the needs of an evolving sophisticated, modern, and ambitious consumer base in India, ensuring that their engines perform at utmost efficiency.

ExxonMobil has strengthened its presence in India with its investment to build a world-class lubricant-manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. Pioneering in the science of synthetic lubrication, it was the first to introduce synthetic lubricants globally with the launch of Mobil 1™ in 1974. Mobil 1™ has since maintained its status as the most trusted and advanced synthetic motor oil brand globally. Mobil 1™ has been setting new standards in engine performance and protection, making it the lubricant of choice for leading OEMs across the world.