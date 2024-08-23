3rd CREDAIbility-themed CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show moves to the eastern part of the city

Hyderabad: 23rd August 2024: CREDAI, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, moves to the eastern part of the city with the 3rd edition of #CREDAIbility themed Hyderabad Property Show being held in the Metro Station Ground at Nagole from 23rd to 25th of August 2024. This was inaugurated by Shri D Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana along with Shri Malreddy Rangareddy, MLA Ibrahimpatnam in the presence of CREDAI Hyderabad leadership team, member developers, and other stakeholders including building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions, all showcasing the latest advancements in the real estate sector.

In view of the overall development across the city, more and more corporates prefer Hyderabad as their India base, and the demand for housing and commercial real estate is surging ahead every day. This CREDAIbility themed property show by CREDAI Hyderabad brings the best and most credible, RERA registered real estate projects in the East region of Hyderabad. At the property show, the best projects featuring Apartment complexes, Villas, Luxurious and ultra-luxurious Buildings, Plots, and Commercial Spaces in the areas of Bandlaguda (east), Boduppal, ECIL Cross Roads, Ghatkesar, Habsiguda, Kushaiguda, L.B. Nagar, Mansoorabad, Medipally, Nacharam, Nagaram, Nagole, Padmarao Nagar, Peerzadiguda, Pocharam, Saidabad, Sainikpuri, Saroornagar, Tarnaka and Uppal will be on display under one roof.

Speaking at the property show Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy, President, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “Hyderabad’s real estate industry is thriving and rapidly expanding, fuelled by proactive state governance. Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. A. Revanth Reddy was on a recent trip to USA and South Korea, wherein he mobilized an on-trip investment of Rs. 31,500 Crore (Approximately) and he pitched Telangana as the Future State, and the vision of Hyd 4.0 to the global business community across varied sectors of Technology, ITeS, AI, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences, Research, Electrical Vehicles, Data Centres and Manufacturing. This would create an immediate job opportunity of approximately 30,750 for the state. With this rejuvenation, the real estate sector is bound to look up. Over the past ten quarters, 27% of the city’s office stock has been added, and 23% of this space was absorbed during the same period. The office stock has grown 1.9 times in the past five years and 3.1 times in the past decade. Hyderabad is also emerging hub of Global Capability Centres (GCC), supported by ample talent availability, an improving standard of living, and comparatively economical rentals, and a robust infrastructure. Hyderabad accounted for 21% of GCC leasing activity in India from 2022 to H1 2024. In the backdrop of these developments, Hyderabad’s real estate industry is strong and expanding rapidly with an Annual growth (CAGR) of 29% in total value of unit sales from H1-CY19 to H1 CY24. The city has registered a 257% increase in the value of units sold for H1-CY24 Vs. H1-CY19 and 148% growth in housing unit sales. This represents a positive sentiment on ‘Brand Hyderabad.’ We were a witness to the palpable enthusiasm in the public towards owning a property of their choice at the previous editions of CREDAIbility property shows this month.”

He further added, “The eastern part of Hyderabad is extending towards Warangal and Vijayawada. Over the years, the zone has experienced substantial residential growth. The fact that the eastern zone happens to be the gateway to Andhra Pradesh is perhaps contributes to the expansion. The East Zone accounts for 10 % of the city’s properties which attracts prospective buyers from the locality. It is very well connected to the rest of the city through an existing metro rail network and a network of roads and rapid transit flyovers. This makes this zone attractive. We invite the prospective homebuyers in this part of the city to visit the upcoming property show at Nagole Metro Station Grounds and choose the home of their dream.”

Adding to this Mr. N. Jaideep Reddy, President-Elect, CREDAI Hyderabad said, “Hyderabad aligns with this national trend, showing a growing preference for homeownership. Developers should focus on incorporating a diverse range of amenities to meet evolving buyer needs, including child-friendly features, modern conveniences, and sustainability. Sustainability is becoming a key differentiator in the market, with a strong emphasis on integrating energy-efficient appliances, rainwater harvesting systems, and renewable energy sources into developments. The luxury market is increasingly leaning towards smart homes equipped with advanced technology and eco-friendly features. While short-term housing values are expected to remain stable, the long-term outlook is positive. This will bolster property values and investment in Hyderabad’s residential market. With stable borrowing costs and a variety of high-quality options across both apartment and villa segments, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth. Developers must continue to deliver superior products, with a strong focus on sustainability, to capitalize on the promising opportunities in Hyderabad’s dynamic real estate landscape.”

According to Mr. B. Jagannath Rao, General Secretary of CREDAI Hyderabad, ” Hyderabad’s real estate market has witnessed remarkable growth, and with the policy to spread the growth across the city, East Hyderabad is not far behind. This part of the city has registered a CAGR growth of 31% in the total value of unit sales from H1 CY19 to H1 CY24. This region has witnessed a 98% increase in sales of units and 89% growth in unit sales value for the same period. The Avg. Value of units sold in East Hyderabad is Rs. 70 Lacs. It has grown by 42% since H1 CY 19. The budget Segment with a housing value of less than 1 Crore is the highest-performing segment in East Hyderabad. However, in the period of H1 CY24 to H1 CY19 the segment of Rs. 1 Crore to 2 Crore registered an increase of 255% in the number of units and 253% in the value of units sold. This growth reflects a significant generational shift towards homeownership, which indicated a strong preference for buying over renting across all age groups. The east Hyderabad region is evolving into a vibrant hub characterized by modern amenities, enhanced connectivity, and a diverse range of real estate projects. We welcome the home buyers to avail the most trustworthy projects on display at CREDAIbility property show near Nagole metro station and pick up their dream home.”