4-Day Workshop on Effective Public Speaking

Fear of Public Speaking is India’s silent career killer: An Expert

Hyderabad, Dec 19: Media Junction, a specialist school for public speaking, has announced its latest batch of the Four-Day Workshop on Effective Public Speaking. The workshop will be held from January 8 to 11, daily from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm, at the premises of Media Junction, Ground Floor, 4A, Parthani Towers, Golconda Cross Roads, Musheerabad, Hyderabad.

The workshop will be conducted by noted public speaking enthusiast and communication practitioner D. Ramchandram.

Fear of Public Speaking is India’s silent career killer. Fear of public speaking affects more people than fear of death. It ruins careers more than lack of talent, says Ram. 90% professionals avoid promotions due to fear of public speaking. Talented people remain invisible because they can’t speak up”

Public Speaking is no longer optional in the Startup Era. Startups fail not because of bad ideas—but because founders can’t pitch. This is evidently seen and noticed in many pitching challenges. In the startup era, public speaking is survival skill, not soft skill, says Ram, who has distinction of training hundreds of people in Public Speaking skills. You can’t outsource pitching. Founders must sell ideas before products

From politicians to IT engineers, all struggle with one fear—public speaking. This workshop is very useful to politicians, most of whom just make noise and not sense when they speak.

Media Junction has been a pioneer in organising this exclusive workshop uninterruptedly for the past 21 years. The programme is designed for politicians, business leaders, startup founders, corporate executives, lawyers, doctors, sales and marketing professionals, teachers, IT professionals, and anyone interested in improving their public speaking skills.

“For many people, the microphone is like a bomb, and they carry this fear throughout their lives,” says D. Ramchandram. “Thankfully, there is a solution. With the right instruction and guidance, anyone can learn to speak well. Public speaking is a skill, not a talent—it can be mastered by anyone.”

He further adds, “You do not need to be born a natural speaker. Public speaking is a learnable skill and is essential to promote your business or profession to customers and investors. You cannot outsource public speaking; as an entrepreneur, you must be the face of your business. Speakers are leaders, and leaders are speakers.”

Kalpana, Director of Media Junction, said, “We guarantee that participants will be able to speak confidently within four days. Give us the most hesitant individual, and we will help them say exactly what they want to say.”

It is an out-and-out practical workshop, no boring lectures and guaranteed results.

The workshop covers speech making and writing, body language, impromptu speaking, humorous speeches, content management for speech preparation, and several other practical aspects of effective communication.

Only 12 participants are admitted per batch to ensure personalised attention.