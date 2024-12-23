4 Game-Changing Brands to Accelerate Your Business Growth in 2025

As we step into 2025, businesses are facing a world that’s more digital, dynamic, and fast-paced than ever. To stay ahead, it’s essential to have the right tools in place—especially when it comes to cybersecurity and payment solutions. These two areas are the backbone of smooth operations and steady growth in today’s connected world. Here, we’re diving into four brands that every business should consider to boost their growth. Whether it’s securing your data or streamlining payments, these industry leaders are setting the standard for success in the year ahead.

Seqrite

In the age of digitisation, the increase in online transactions during the festive season makes businesses vulnerable to cyberattacks. Seqrite is a leading enterprise cybersecurity solutions provider. With a focus on simplifying cybersecurity, Seqrite delivers comprehensive solutions and services through their patented, AI/ML-powered tech stack to protect businesses against the latest threats by securing devices, applications, networks, cloud, data, and identity. They are differentiated by their easy-to-deploy, seamless-to-integrate comprehensive solutions providing the highest level of protection against emerging and sophisticated threats powered by state-of-the-art threat intelligence and playbooks backed by world-class service provided by best-in-class security experts at India’s largest malware analysis lab – Seqrite Labs. Seqrite Data Privacy management solution enables organizations to stay fully compliant with the DPDP Act and global regulations.

Easebuzz

No festive season is complete without a surge in e-commerce and retail transactions. Easebuzz is a software-enabled payments platform designed to digitize payments for small businesses, including e-commerce players. Its smart APIs and cost-effective solutions make it easier to integrate online payment collections, vendor payouts, and financial operations into existing tech stacks, websites, and apps. With Easebuzz, institutes can streamline financial processes without worrying about complex business scenarios.

Arete

Arete is transforming the way organizations prepare for, respond to, and ultimately, prevent cyberattacks. With decades of experience, their global team of cybersecurity experts has been on the front lines of some of the world’s most challenging data breaches and ransomware attacks. Their complete offerings — from incident response to managed and advisory services — are designed to help companies address the full threat life cycle while also strengthening their overall cyber posture.

Barracuda

Barracuda strive to make the world a safer place. They believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. They protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers’ journey. Hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect and support them so they can focus on taking their business to the next level.