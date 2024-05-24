Mumbai, 24 May 2024 : In a workplace setting, having the appropriate attire is important for making a positive impression. Starting with discovering your workwear style without breaking the bank, it is all the more important to prioritise comfort over anything else this season. The good news is that summer is a fantastic season to shop on a budget. Avoid investing in items that don’t match your comfort and relaxation standards, even if they seem suitable for workwear. Similarly, being conscious of quality while shopping within a budget is key. Opt for fewer pieces that you genuinely adore and feel confident in rather than purchasing numerous low-quality items simply to expand your office-wear collection.

First things first, fabric is key

Shop for breathable fabrics like cotton and linen as they are perfect for staying cool during humid weather. These materials allow your skin to breathe, wick away moisture, and keep you comfortable. Cotton, known for its softness and durability, is an excellent choice for everyday wear. Linen, on the other hand, is lightweight and has excellent breathability, making it ideal for summer office attire. Choosing these fabrics ensures that you stay fresh and comfortable throughout the day, no matter how high the temperatures rise. There is a wide range of clothing with breathable fabric on brands like Rangita and UrbanMark, easily available on Snapdeal, Amazon, among others.

Statement pieces

Opting for versatile pieces like dresses adds flexibility to your summer workwear collection. Midi dresses are statement office wear as they strike a balance between formal and casual, offering a polished look while keeping you cool as a cucumber. They can easily transition from day to night, making them suitable for after-work events or gatherings. UrbanMark offers a beautiful range of dresses that are perfect for your office.

Play with bold colours and prints

Experimenting with bright summery colours and playful prints can infuse personality into your professional attire. Summer is the perfect time to explore vibrant colours like coral, turquoise, neon’s, or sunny yellow, which can uplift your mood and add a refreshing touch to your look. Adding floral prints, geometric patterns, or tropical motifs into your summer outfits adds visual interest as well as brings out your creativity while maintaining a professional appearance. Rangita’s spring summer collection blends fresh colours, innovative designs, and wearable comfort at affordable prices, catering to those seeking unique styles and breezy designs for everyday wear and special occasions alike.

Statement accessories

Accessorising with statement gold jewellery or colourful scarves is an excellent yet affordable way to uplift simple summer outfits. Adding a chunky necklace, bold earrings, or a bracelet can instantly transform a basic top or dress into a fashionable attire suitable for the office. Colourful scarves, whether worn around the neck, as a headband or tied to a bag, add a pop of colour and style to your look. These accessories bring out your personality and add sophistication to your overall appearance, making them must-have additions to your summer workwear collection.