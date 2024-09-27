5 Ways In Which Stress Can Affect The Heart

By-Dr. Chirag D, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Stress has become a part of daily life that cannot be avoided, whether it is caused by work, personal life, or finances. Short-term stress in most cases can be controlled and managed, but long-term stress tends to have negative effects on one’s health, especially for the heart. Long-term stress has been linked to cardiovascular complications in addition to compromising the body’s other systems and promoting an unhealthy lifestyle. Understanding its impact on one’s physical as well as mental health can greatly contribute towards improving the individual’s overall well-being. This article discusses five ways stress can affect a person’s heart health and why is it harmful.

1. High Blood Pressure – Each time a person gets stressed, his/her body counteracts this by the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. These are stress-associated hormones that cause an increase in the heart rate which eventually results in the narrowing of the blood vessels. This leads to a rise in systolic blood pressure. Prolonged exposure to stress leads to the development of high blood pressure which increases the risk of heart diseases. If Hypertension is left untreated over a long period, it puts a strain on the heart which may lead to heart attacks or strokes.

2. Leads to Unhealthy Habits – It is common for most people going through depressing situations to delve into unhealthy practices. For example, some people tend to overeat junk while others seek comfort in alcohol and smoking. Such habits commonly lead to obesity and high cholesterol, and other factors that encourage the onset of heart diseases. However, people can relieve stress in many other ways, like exercising, taking up a new interest, or even yoga, without endangering the well-being of their hearts.

3. Promotes Inflammation – Chronic stress has been noticed to result in a hyperactive immune system that doesn’t help fight any infection but rather helps cause more inflammation. The inflammation also has negative effects on the blood vessels therefore making a person susceptible to Atherosclerosis due to the chances of fat deposits along the walls of the blood vessels. Blockage in the same increases the risk of attack or stroke hence it calls for proper control of stress.

4. Impedes Comfortable Sleep – Stress can affect the quality of sleep to the level that falling asleep or even staying asleep becomes a problem for individuals. Sleep, especially restorative sleep, is significant when it comes to heart health, since the lack of it causes high blood pressure and an elevated heart rate. Prolonged sleep disorder can result in weight gain and diabetes which are both high-risk factors for heart-related issues. Engaging in activities that will calm the body, like reading or meditating before sleeping will elevate the quality of sleep and protect the heart as well.

5. Effects the Heart Rhythm – Stress has the capacity to produce palpitations in some people. For people already suffering from heart malfunctions, this may extend to arrhythmia. It happens because stress interferes with the electric signals that control the heart rhythm. Occasional palpitations may not be a cause for concern, but persistent abnormalities can pose dangers, including heart attack. When stress causes people’s heart rhythm to change frequently, they should consult a doctor.

It is essential to understand the repercussions of stress and how it can impact a person’s heart health. Engaging in stress relieving activities like exercises, reading books, listening to music, dance and meditation among others can greatly impact a person’s overall well-being, helping them to lead a happy life.