68% of Participants Fully Recover from Depression and Anxiety After Completing Mave Health’s 12-Week Program

Bangalore, 6th November 2024: Mave Health, an innovative mental health startup, has announced outstanding results from its 12-week program designed to treat depression and anxiety without the side effects often associated with conventional therapies. This comprehensive program, which integrates advanced brain stimulation technology, personalized therapy, nutrition, and fitness guidance, is making waves in the mental health landscape.

The results speak for themselves: At the four-week mark, 54% of participants achieved full recovery, reporting no symptoms of depression or anxiety. Furthermore, 67% of participants saw a reduction in their depression and anxiety scores by more than 50%, indicating the program’s early effectiveness.

As participants progressed through the full 12 weeks, the outcomes were even more remarkable. By the end of the program, 68% had fully recovered, while 89% experienced significant improvements in their mental health scores. These findings highlight the program’s potential to provide meaningful and lasting transformation for those suffering from mental health challenges.

The program was conducted under the supervision of independent psychiatrist Dr. Himanshu Nirvan, who shared his insights on its effectiveness:

“As a psychiatrist, I’ve seen how tDCS can help manage anxiety and depression effectively. This exciting treatment provides my patients with a new way to feel better and regain control over their lives. It’s a valuable tool that doesn’t just complement medications but also holds enormous potential as a standalone treatment option, circumventing the undesirable side effects that often accompany traditional means of management.”

Mave Health’s program takes a holistic approach to mental health care, combining daily sessions with a tDCS wearable device, weekly therapy, personalized nutrition and fitness plans, and continuous coaching support. Each element is tailored to meet the unique needs of participants, offering a highly personalized experience.

Co-founders Dhawal Jain, Jai Sharma, and Aman Kumar emphasize the importance of these results, stating, “These outcomes indicate the effectiveness of our program in supporting individuals struggling with depression and anxiety. We are committed to providing a thorough solution for mental health challenges, helping individuals not only to cope but to thrive.”

The program’s accessibility is one of its key strengths, allowing participants to engage in their mental health journey from the comfort of their own homes. By integrating cutting-edge technology with evidence-based therapeutic practices, Mave Health is setting a new standard for mental health treatment in India.