A 70-year-old man suffering from Nasal Blockage due to a Deviated Nasal Septum with chronic ear infections successfully underwent a Minimally Invasive Surgery called Endoscopic Cartilage Tympanoplasty (eardrum repair) with Cartilage from his nose in the same sitting at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.

Patient Mr. Vyas (Name Change) a resident of Vasai with Heart Disease, had Heart Valve Repair surgery in 2016 and presented with ear discharge, Hearing Loss and Nose Block, Breathlessness, Sneezing, Headache, and Snoring. He approached Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road for treatment for the same in 2024. A single-stage Endoscopic Tympanoplasty with Septoplasty was done by using Autologous Septal Cartilage for him, considering his Heart, age, and other comorbidities, staging surgery with multiple times anesthesia would have been difficult.

Dr. Chandraveer Singh, Consultant ENT Surgeon, along with Dr. Sheetal Radia Consultant ENT Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, performed the surgery using cartilage from his nose to repair his eardrum and corrected his Nasal Septum in a single surgery, without any scar and avoiding multiple anesthesia sessions. This type of surgery is safe and effective, with benefits like reduced operating time, in a single sitting with good graft uptake, minimal pain, and no visible scars behind the ear.

Dr. ChandraVeer Singh, Consultant Otorhinolaryngologist and Head & Neck Onco Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said, “The Nasal Septum was deviated and there was perforation (hole) in the eardrum. This was confirmed by clinical examination, CT scan of the temporal bone, and audiometry test of the patient.”

Dr. Sheetal Radia, Consultant Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Oncosurgery, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road explains, that Eustachian Tube Dysfunction is when the tubes that connect your middle ears to your upper throat become blocked causing tinnitus and DNS causing nosebleeds, sinusitis, headaches, noisy breathing during sleep, nasal congestion, obstruction of one or both nostrils and snoring.

The patient is symptom-free after the surgery and can breathe properly. Not treating the patient at the right time could have led to complications such as Hearing loss, Sinusitis Tinnitus, etc. Many patients like him having the same problem, underwent timely intervention after Mr Vyas (Name Change).

According to the study published in the Indian Journal of Otology in 2023 by Dr. Chandraveer Singh supports this approach, showing that using nasal cartilage for eardrum repairs is effective, with high success rates and minimal complications. The patients were looked for the acceptance of the cartilage graft and hearing gain. Of the total 102 patients, in 90 patients, eardrum perforations were closed satisfactorily. Hence, patients were able to breathe and hear.