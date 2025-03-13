A and M Media Secures Historic Milestone with 100th Aircraft Addition

March 13,2025:A moment of pride, a story of growth! Air India Express has officially welcomed its 100th aircraft, marking an incredible milestone in its journey. Airports across India – from Agartala, Amritsar, Bengaluru, and Delhi to Chennai, Guwahati, Lucknow, Mangalore, and beyond – joined the celebration turning social media into a hub of excitement as this achievement took flight.

Mirroring the tail art on Air India Express’ 100th aircraft, a Boeing 737-8, featuring Chittara – an ode to Karnataka’s rich artistic heritage – Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, lit up its digital screens with informatory content on the traditional mural painting art form. The aircraft’s take-off from the airport – a major destination for Air India Express with over 445 weekly flights – was flagged off by Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express,

Each aircraft in the growing Air India Express fleet carries the ‘Tales of India’ tail art theme, a unique branding initiative that showcases the country’s diverse artistic heritage. Each tail art is inspired by traditional Indian textile motifs, mural paintings, and folk-art forms such as Ajrakh and Bandhani from Gujarat, Banarasi from Uttar Pradesh, Ikat from Odisha, Jaapi from Assam, Jamdani from West Bengal, Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, Warli from Maharashtra, and more. This initiative not only enhances the airline’s visual identity but also pays tribute to India’s deep-rooted artistry, making every flight a journey through the nation’s cultural legacy. The Chittara art on the 100th aircraft continues this tradition, celebrating the vibrancy of Karnataka’s cultural landscape.

The journey to this achievement has been one of exceptional growth and transformation. Since joining the Tata group in January 2022, Air India Express has nearly doubled its fleet—from 26 Boeing 737 NGs and 28 A320s to an impressive 100 aircraft. This expansion sets the stage for the airline to operate over 500 daily flights by March 2025, covering 54 destinations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.