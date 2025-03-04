A New Advocacy Organization for the Future of Ocean City Launches: Ocean City 2050

Ocean City, NJ, March 04, 2025 — A new advocacy organization, Ocean City 2050, was announced today by a group of long-term Ocean City residents committed to preserving the city’s unique identity, promoting responsible growth, and advocating for transparency and accountability in local government. Formed in response to growing concerns over governance, planning, and development, Ocean City 2050 seeks to engage the public, advocate for fact-based policymaking, and ensure the city remains a premier family-friendly destination for generations to come.

A Collaborative but Distinct Mission

Several of Ocean City 2050’s members come from fellow Ocean City organization Friends of OCNJ History & Culture (“Friends of OCNJ”). Ocean City 2050 shares a commitment to community preservation with Friends of OCNJ History & Culture (“Friends of OCNJ”), but operates as an independent organization with a unique focus on governance and planning.

• Ocean City 2050 will drive long-term policy advocacy, ensuring the city remains well-governed, family-friendly, and vibrant, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and responsible decision-making.

• Friends of OCNJ will continue its mission of celebrating Ocean City’s historic character through initiatives like house and garden tours, historical documentaries, an old-home database, and educational seminars.

The Need for Stronger Community Involvement

“Like many towns along the Jersey shore, Ocean City has experienced massive change, from evolving demographics, to significant housing cost increases, to environmental threats, all of which require sound government policy to ensure that growth does not erase the unique history and culture of our island,” said Jim Kelly, a long-time resident and founding member of Ocean City 2050. “Strong advocacy is required to shape policies that will secure that future, rather than leaving them to a narrow group of special interests and perspectives.”

The group is launching at a critical moment for Ocean City, following a series of concerning local decisions that have raised alarm within the community.

“Ocean City has recently witnessed events that highlight the need for stronger governance and broader community involvement,” added Bill Merritt, another founding member. “The lack of leadership on the Boardwalk debate, the recent approval of a commercial marina in a small residential Glen Cove lagoon, the continued approval of massive duplexes with inadequate parking, and the failure to address the rising vacation costs for middle-class vacationers that is hurting our local economy, reflect a city that appears to have handed its rudder to special interests, rather than safeguarding its longstanding cultural identity.”

Ocean City 2050’s Core Priorities

Ocean City 2050 will:

Champion Good Governance & Transparency – Promote integrity and inclusiveness in local decision-making.

Advocate for Fact-Based Planning – Push for an updated Master Plan that balances responsible development, historic preservation, and environmental sustainability while safeguarding Ocean City’s long-term cultural identity.

Explore the Future of Entertainment – Ensure Ocean City remains a premier family-friendly destination by studying and advocating for new attractions that align with its identity.

Engage with Local Leaders – Work with elected officials and candidates to keep Ocean City’s future a top priority.

Hold Government Accountable – When necessary, pursue litigation to uphold the principles of good governance, preservation, and responsible planning.

Call to Action: Join Ocean City 2050

“Ocean City 2050 is a community-led movement to ensure our city remains vibrant, family-friendly, and well-governed for generations to come,” Kelly added. “We invite everyone, including citizens, residents and vacationers, to get involved, make their voices heard, and help shape Ocean City’s future.”