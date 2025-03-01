Mumbai – According to WHO estimates, around 63 million people in India suffer from significant auditory impairment, representing a prevalence of 6.3% of the population, making hearing loss a major issue in the country; this is considered the most common sensory deficit among Indians. By 2030, over 500 million people are expected to have disabling hearing loss requiring rehabilitation. On the occasion of World Hearing Day, Dr. Chandra Veer Singh, a renowned ENT specialist and cochlear implant surgeon at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, sheds light on the importance of early diagnosis and advanced treatment options for hearing loss. With years of expertise, Dr. Singh has successfully helped thousands of children and adults regain their hearing, enabling them to lead normal, fulfilling lives. He emphasizes the transformative power of cochlear implants, which allow individuals with severe hearing loss to hear and speak again.

Early Detection: A Key to Better Outcomes

Dr. Singh highlights the 1-2-3 protocol for newborn hearing screenings, a crucial step in identifying hearing loss at an early stage:

1 – Initial hearing screening

2 – Confirmation of diagnosis (if needed)

3 – Early intervention and treatment

“Timely testing and intervention can prevent speech delays and other developmental challenges associated with untreated hearing loss,” says Dr. Singh.

Common Causes & Solutions for Hearing Loss

Dr. Singh points out that hearing loss can occur due to various reasons, including:

Genetic conditions

Chronic ear infections

Excessive exposure to loud noise

With early treatment, hearing aids and cochlear implants can significantly improve hearing ability, allowing individuals to participate fully in everyday life.

Encouraging the Next Generation of Specialists- On World Hearing Day, Dr. Singh urges young medical professionals to explore specialized fields such as audiology and ENT surgery. He believes that with dedication and proper training, the next generation of doctors can bring meaningful change to those affected by hearing loss. Through his continued efforts at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Dr. Singh remains committed to raising awareness, promoting early intervention, and offering advanced treatment solutions for hearing-impaired individuals across India. In 1997, the WHO reported a 6.3% prevalence of DHL in India. It increased from 76.5 million in 2008 to 100 million in 2018. By 2018, the South Asia region (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan) contributed 28.2% to the global burden of DHL, an increase from 27% in 2012; 7.37% of the population, including 2.4% of all children in this region suffer from DHL compared to 4.57% and 0.5%, respectively, in high-income countries.