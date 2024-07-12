A Rebel Theatre Production Presents:PARK by Manav Kaul

Mumbai, 12th July 2024: A Rebel Theatre Production is proud to announce the upcoming performance of “PARK”, a critically acclaimed play written by renowned playwright Manav Kaul. This captivating production will be brought to life by talented actors Ashutosh Kumar, Abhishek Hazari, and Mohit Attri.
Performance Details:
- Date and Time: 13th July 2024 – 07:30 – 09:00 pm
- Venue: Creative Adda- 191, Aram Nagar Part 2, Machlimar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061
“PARK” explores the intricacies of human relationships and the complexities of urban life through the metaphor of a public park. The play delves into themes of solitude, companionship, and the invisible boundaries that define our personal spaces.
Cast:
- Ashutosh Kumar
- Abhishek Hazari
- Mohit Attri