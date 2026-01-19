ABB Accelerates Renewables Focus with First Locally Manufactured Wind Power Converter Dispatch in India

Bengaluru, India, Jan 19: ABB today announced the successful dispatch of its first locally manufactured wind power converter in India, marking a major milestone following the acquisition of Gamesa Electric’s power electronics business in December 2025. The converter was manufactured and shipped from ABB’s state-of-the-art Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru and delivered to a leading wind turbine OEM.

This milestone reinforces ABB’s expanded commitment to the renewable energy and wind power sectors in India and globally, while strengthening the company’s contribution to the energy transition through advanced wind, solar, and energy storage technologies.

Strengthening India’s Renewable Manufacturing Ecosystem

The dispatch represents a significant step in integrating Gamesa Electric’s proven wind energy conversion technologies into ABB’s renewable portfolio. Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, ABB is deepening its local manufacturing footprint and supporting India’s growing role as a global hub for renewable energy manufacturing.

ABB’s enhanced renewable portfolio now spans wind power converters, utility-scale solar inverters, and power conversion systems for battery energy storage systems (BESS)—all manufactured locally to support India’s integrated renewable energy vision.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the development, Anoop Anand, President – Motion High Power Division, ABB India Ltd., said:

“Wind energy plays a critical role in the global energy transition. By delivering advanced power conversion technologies that are locally manufactured in India and engineered for effective grid integration, we are strengthening the integration of wind power into the grid and supporting the scale-up of renewable energy worldwide. This milestone also reinforces India’s position as a global hub for renewable energy manufacturing and deployment.”

India’s Growing Role in Global Wind Energy

India is rapidly consolidating its position as one of the world’s leading renewable energy markets, with wind power at the center of this transformation. As the world’s third-largest wind manufacturing base, India is expected to meet nearly 10% of global wind demand and scale its installed wind capacity to 107 GW by 2030, highlighting its strategic importance in the global renewable energy ecosystem.

Building on a Strong Global Legacy

ABB has played a pivotal role in advancing renewable energy for over 15 years, delivering more than 60,000 wind converters and generators globally. The acquisition of Gamesa Electric’s power electronics business significantly strengthens ABB’s power conversion capabilities, enabling the company to offer end-to-end, utility-scale solutions across wind, solar, and battery energy storage.

The integration also expands ABB’s serviceable installed base of wind converters by approximately 46 gigawatts globally, equivalent to nearly one-fifth of India’s current installed renewable energy capacity.

Powering India’s Clean Energy Future

With deep expertise in power electronics and grid integration, ABB is well positioned to support India’s next phase of renewable energy growth, where grid reliability, regulatory compliance, and local manufacturing are increasingly critical. ABB India’s renewable energy solutions are aligned with the country’s ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.