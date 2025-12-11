Abhay Kumar Singh takes charge as interim TN DGP after Venkataraman hospitalised

Chennai, Dec 11: In a significant development within the Tamil Nadu Police leadership, the state government has appointed DVAC Director Abhay Kumar Singh as the interim Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force (HoPF), following the sudden hospitalisation of incumbent DGP G. Venkataraman.

Venkataraman was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday after experiencing acute chest pain, prompting immediate medical attention.

Doctors advised a minimum of 15 days of rest and treatment, leading the state to formally place him on earned medical leave from December 9 to 23.

The nature of his condition, though not officially detailed, has been described as requiring careful monitoring.

Venkataraman, who had taken over as in-charge DGP on August 31 after the retirement of former police chief Shankar Jiwal, has been overseeing the state police at a crucial time. His sudden illness created the need for swift administrative action to ensure continuity at the top of the force.

A government order issued on December 10 stated: “Abhay Kumar Singh, IPS, DGP/Director, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Chennai, is directed to act as Director General of Police/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu (in-charge) during the above-said leave period.”

Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of DGP rank, has been leading the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and will now shoulder dual responsibilities.

Senior officials emphasised that policing activities across Tamil Nadu will continue without disruption. Instructions have been issued to all senior officers and district units to coordinate closely with Singh to maintain administrative and operational stability.

Singh is expected to manage both routine policing and DVAC duties simultaneously until Venkataraman resumes charge.

Political observers note that leadership changes, even temporary ones, attract heightened interest as Tamil Nadu enters a politically sensitive phase ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Maintaining law-and-order stability, streamlining intelligence operations, and ensuring enforcement preparedness are expected to be key priorities during this interim period.

–IANS