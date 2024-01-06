Abhishek Soni and Sheilah Jepkorir win the Freshworks Chennai Men’s and Women’s Full Marathon 2024

Chennai, Saturday, January 6, 2024: Abhishek Soni from Madhya Pradesh, won the Men’s full marathon and Sheilah Jepkorir won the women’s full marathon at the 12th edition of the event here today. The Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 powered by Chennai Runners saw over 20,000 enthusiastic runners participating across categories. This sea of runners were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd that had gathered at various points along the route of the marathon early this morning from 3.30 am onwards.

The full marathon and twenty miler both started from Napier bridge today morning at 4 am and was flagged off by Dr. Jayanth Murali IPS (Retd) The Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, Mr. Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS flagged off the 10 km run. Dr C Sylendra Babu IPS, flagged off the 10 k, Wheelchair runners. Mrs C Latha, Secretary Tamil Athletic Association, Joint Secretary Athletics Federation of India was also present.

A total of Rs. 20,00,000/- (Twenty Lakhs Only) was distributed as prize money this year to the winners in various categories. The 12th edition of the marathon comprised of runners who were professionals, passionate runners, teams from various corporates across Chennai, several important dignitaries from the corporate world and citizens participating for the first time ever. This year the Freshworks Chennai Marathon saw participation of over 35% women runners. The marathon also had runners who were visually impaired, blade runners, and wheelchair runners.

The Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 powered by Chennai Runners, was certified by AIMS (The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), a worldwide association of the organizers of long-distance road running races. Chennai Marathon 2024 is also recognized by Abbott World Marathon Majors as a qualifier event.

In its 12th edition, the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024, powered by Chennai Runners, the largest running event in Chennai and the second-largest marathon in India, comprised of four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) – the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run.

Like the previous edition, this year the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 powered by Chennai Runners focused on increasing awareness of Type 1 diabetics and on raising funds for people with insulin needs.

Abhishek Soni, winner of the Mens Full marathon said, “I love running marathons. This is my 6th marathon. I came to Chennai only to run for this event. I am thrilled to win here today. I am very happy with the Chennai marathon. The facilities are good, we had a very good guide every step of the way. The volunteers were very nice and helped me. There were enough of water points and the weather was also very nice. I was motivated to run well and winning here is a dream for me.”

Partners

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 powered by Chennai Runners brought together a host of Chennai-based brands as partners. Baashyaam as Lifestyle Partner, Sundaram Finance Group as Silver Partner, Chennai Metro Rail Corporation as Metro Partner, Apollo Hospitals as Medical Partner, CR Volunteers were the First Responders, Limca Sportz is the Hydration Partner and Unived is the Marathon Fueling partner. Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 was a zero-waste marathon with Urbaser Sumeet as a partner for recycling and waste audits.

Results

Winners

Full Marathon – Men’s

Abhishek Soni – 02:34:11 Sakthivel D – 02:36:23 Vinoth – 02:38:44

Full Marathon – Ladies

Sheilah Jepkorir – 02:59:58 Brigid Jerono Kimitiwai – 03:02:09 Bijoya Barman – 03:30:12

Half Marathon – Men

Ramavath Ramesh Chandra – 01:12:10 Balasubiramanian S – 01:12:41 Monu Singh – 01:12:49

Half Marathon – Ladies

Kavitha Yadav – 01:27:33 Kirutika S – 01:28:55 Lithanyasree S – 01:30:58

32Km (20 miler) – Men’s

Simion Kiplagat Too – 01:56:57 Nanjundappa M – 01:57:18 Sivanantham S – 01:58:36

32Mm (20 miler) – Ladies

Aasa TP – 02:22:03 Pavithra Pavithraiyyappan – 02:27:26 Geetha Visweetha – 02:35:11

10Kms – Male

Asif – 00:31:12 Ritesh Kumar – 00:32:19 Sathish Kumar – 00: 33:52

10Kms – Ladies