Ace the Australian Open 2024 with SOCIAL & Sony Sports

Calling all tennis fans, get ready to (ace)elebration because SOCIAL has slammed a game-changing partnership with Sony Sports! Think electrifying serves, and those oh-so-satisfying baseline smashes, your nearest SOCIAL is ready to be your ultimate courtside companion!

Prepare to witness Djokovic’s jaw-dropping shots, Alcaraz’s smashes send shivers down spines, and Aryna Sabalenka’s roars! Every nail-biting rally, every audacious forehand, every “Come on!” will be live and loud. Guests can also fuel up their fandom with Grand Slam special delicious bites and refreshing drinks from SOCIAL!

This is your chance to the world’s toughest championship like a true champion, surrounded by your gang and fellow tennis enthusiasts who share your passion for the game. So, grab your racquets, gather your squad and, live the game at your neighbourhood

SOCIAL!

Date: 12 th January, 2024 onwards

Venue: SOCIAL outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata

Time: 12:30 PM IST on match days!