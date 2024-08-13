Actress Anveshi Jain Takes on Powerful Gangster Role in Dhruva Sarja’s ‘Martin

Mumbai, 13th August 2024: Actor and singer Anveshi Jain, currently basking in the success of her debut single “Banjaare,” directed by Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan, is all set to star in the pan-India film “Martin” alongside Dhruva Sarja, directed by AP Arjun.

The actress is poised to captivate audiences with her portrayal of a gangster, performing high-octane action sequences. Discussing her character in “Martin,” Anveshi shared, “I loved the role. After doing the look test, I realized that I fit into the character of a gangster very well. I loved her attitude and approach towards people. She didn’t care about anyone but her gangster boyfriend. She would kill anybody if Martin gave her a hint to do so. She is always by his side, no matter what Martin does. She never doubts or questions his actions. Martin (played by Dhruva Sarja) and she share great on-screen chemistry. There is this charm and tension you feel when you see them together.”

Expressing her gratitude for being part of such a large-scale project, Anveshi stated, “I never imagined I would be part of such a major film set to release both pan-India and globally. As a small-town girl with a background in engineering and MBA, it feels like a dream come true to be featured on the big screen alongside such prominent stars. Coming from an OTT background, being cast in this film has truly made me appreciate the significance of this opportunity. I am proud of this film because of its deep emotional resonance and human connection. While it is predominantly an action film, it also offers a great deal of wholesomeness and emotional depth. Arjun sir has done a phenomenal job with the script.”

Revealing how she landed the role and her preparations for it, Anveshi added, “Due to global searches about me, the film’s team had been following my work on social media for a while. When they created a character for Martin’s girlfriend, who is a gangster, they instantly thought I would be a perfect fit for the role. That’s how they approached me, which led to my casting. I then underwent rigorous training for the fight scenes, but unfortunately, I sustained an injury that kept me off set for a few days. The producers were understanding and allowed me the time I needed to heal.”

Describing her experience on set, Anveshi said, “The team, the director, and the producer were all very accommodating and kind. The set was larger than life, and the shoot felt like having fun. Because of the heavy action and racing sequences, the adrenaline was so high that we often stayed on set even after our shots were done. Dhruva is a very kind and gentle co-actor. He is patient and always puts forth his suggestions so nicely that you feel comfortable.”