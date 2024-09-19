Adani Foundation at ACC Kymore spearheads sustainable agriculture practices with mechanisation

Madhya Pradesh, 19 September 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is spearheading sustainable agricultural practices by facilitating mechanisation of farming activities. Along with the Adani Foundation, the Company has established a Custom Hiring Centre in Jamuwani Kalan, near ACC Kymore. This initiative showcases how collective farming efforts can transform agriculture into a profitable venture.

Jamuwani Kalan in Katni district is home to 450 families, which primarily depend on agriculture for their livelihood. However, challenges such as stubble burning and high input costs for land preparation have made farming difficult, especially for small and marginal farmers. In February 2024, the Adani Foundation established a Custom Hiring Centre in the village.

Managed by a five-member committee from Jay Shri Ram Kisan Samuh committee, the Centre was initially supported with a capital investment of Rs. 2.5 lakh from the Foundation. This amount was matched by the farmers’ group, mobilised through the Foundation’s efforts to secure registration in the Agriculture Department’s Subsidy portal.

The Centre offers rental services of farming machinery, including Super Seeder, Straw Reaper, two tractors, customised trolleys, and cultivators. The total capital cost of the Custom Hiring Centre is Rs. 24.63 lakh, with Rs. 1.10 lakh received as government subsidy for the Straw Reaper as well as Rs. 2.5 lakh from the Adani Foundation. During the last Rabi crop harvesting season, the Centre served 55 farmers and generated Rs. 1.18 lakhs in revenue from the Straw Reaper alone.

This initiative has saved approximately 100 tonnes of dry straw as cattle feed for the lean season and preserved soil microbes by preventing stubble burning, thus enhancing soil health. In addition, with the support of the Adani Foundation, the Centre promotes the use of Super Seeder for zero-tillage seed sowing, reducing input costs by 35-45% without affecting crop yield. This year, the Centre aims to extend its services to four neighbouring villages, promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

ACC and the Adani Foundation are committed to community welfare and sustainable livelihooods, through promotion of modern farming techniques.