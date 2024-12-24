Visakhapatnam: December 24th, 2024: Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India today inaugurated its new Railway Crew Lobby with a modern Crew Management System (CMS) facility at its R&D yard. The facility was inaugurated by Shri. Manoj Kumar Sahoo, DRM, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, in the presence of the CEO of Adani Gangavaram Port and senior officials from the port and the railway sector.

The state-of-the-art lobby includes a dedicated Crew Controller Office and well-equipped rest rooms with amenities for both male and female railway employees. This strategic investment by Adani Gangavaram Port aims to significantly enhance cargo handling, storage, and dispatch operations.

By enabling railway crews to directly take charge of loaded trains from the port’s Receipt and Dispatch yard, this facility will streamline operations, minimize delays, and increase crew availability and mobility.