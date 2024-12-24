Visakhapatnam: December 24th, 2024: Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India today inaugurated its new Railway Crew Lobby with a modern Crew Management System (CMS) facility at its R&D yard. The facility was inaugurated by Shri. Manoj Kumar Sahoo, DRM, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, in the presence of the CEO of Adani Gangavaram Port and senior officials from the port and the railway sector.
The state-of-the-art lobby includes a dedicated Crew Controller Office and well-equipped rest rooms with amenities for both male and female railway employees. This strategic investment by Adani Gangavaram Port aims to significantly enhance cargo handling, storage, and dispatch operations.
By enabling railway crews to directly take charge of loaded trains from the port’s Receipt and Dispatch yard, this facility will streamline operations, minimize delays, and increase crew availability and mobility.
Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “We are extremely delighted on the inauguration of this Railway Crew Lobby indicates a vital moment in our commitment to operational excellence and the well-being of our valued railway crew. This state-of-the-art facility expresses our dedication to enhancing safety, comfort, and efficiency within our operations. By providing a modern and well-equipped space for our crew to rest and prepare, we empower them to perform at their best, ensuring the safe and timely movement of goods across our network. This investment underscores our unwavering focus on continuous improvement and our commitment to playing a vital role in India’s thriving logistics sector.”