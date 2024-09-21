Adani Wilmar’s Fortune SuPoshan Program wins the ‘Champion of Food Fortification and Nutrition Award’ at Globoil 2024

21st Sept. 2024 – Adani Wilmar Limited, one of India’s largest food and FMCG companies, has won the ‘Champion of Food Fortification and Nutrition Award’ at Globoil 2024. The Fortune SuPoshan program was recognized as an ‘Ecosystem Partner’ by Millers for Nutrition, highlighting its significant contribution in enhancing health and wellness across the nation. This recognition aligns with Millers For Nutrition’s mission to drive positive change in the food fortification and nutrition ecosystem.

The Fortune SuPoshan Project, launched in 2016, has successfully influenced the nutritional status of vulnerable communities, focusing on eradicating malnutrition and anaemia, especially among women and children. The project actively collaborates with local governing bodies, gram panchayats, healthcare facilities, and frontline health workers. A crucial factor in the project’s success has been the deployment of SuPoshan Sanginis – trained women volunteers from the local villages, who are instrumental in implementing grassroots interventions and driving behavioural changes.

As an ‘Ecosystem Partner’, the Fortune SuPoshan Program reflects the spirit of Millers For Nutrition, a global initiative by TechnoServe, which collaborates with industry partners across the food fortification value chain. The program offers technical solutions to Millers while advocating for better nutrition, reinforcing its commitment to improvising nutrition.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar Limited said, “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Millers For Nutrition, an organization that shares our commitment and value to improving health and nutrition outcomes. Fortune SuPoshan Program reflects our mission to create meaningful impact at the grassroots level, and we are proud with the significant impact it has had on the lives of children and women across India. Given that malnutrition is closely linked to food and nutrition, we at Adani Wilmar, being the largest food company in the country consider it our responsibility to actively work towards this cause.”

Since its inception, the Fortune SuPoshan Program has spread across 36 sites. With over 1000 Sanginis working across 1940 villages and slums, the project has reached more than 4 lakh households, helping save 90 thousand children from malnutrition and improving the lives of over 1.2 lakh adolescent girls and over 3 lakh women in their reproductive age.